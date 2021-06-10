Leonardi: Easy and delicious scalloped potatoes

I have to begin with an apology. Last month I somehow left out the main ingredient in my recipe! In my defense, my computer often has a mind of its own and just removes items I have written or jumps from one paragraph to another in a random way. So, in the first sentence of the method section where I listed all the ingredients to mix together, in my first draft, I included broccoli, which since it was a recipe for a broccoli casserole, it seemed rather logical to put that in first. However, somehow in my final draft, it was left out. So, please forgive me for not proofreading it one more time.

Now, for this month’s recipe. I love potatoes. It is hard for me to say it is my favorite because, I love most all vegetables, properly prepared and in season. But it definitely is right up there as one of my favorites. I usually bake them crispy or boil them and then dress them with EVOO but when I was a kid, scalloped potatoes were something I got to enjoy when I was invited to a friend’s house for dinner. Since it is not an Italian dish, my mother did not make them. Now that I am an adult (for an abundance of decades), I like them for a new reason — they are easy to make. Basically, as with many casseroles, you just do some quick prep work, assemble all the ingredients to mix well and then pop them in the oven to do its work. You can make them hours in advance and then all you have to do is keep them warm or re-heat when dinner is ready. And, of course, they are delicious.