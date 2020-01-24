Leonardi: Feel free to keep shrimp scampi simple

A few months ago, I featured Frank Sinatra’s recipe for veal Sinatra. Last evening, my wife and I celebrated our wedding anniversary with our son at Delmonico’s Italian Steakhouse in East Syracuse. I was surprised and pleased to see a dish called Chicken Sinatra with the identical ingredients but one minor variation: thinly sliced prosciutto. I thought that was interesting, and gave me the satisfaction of helping to validate the recipe that was passed on to me.
Most Italian restaurants feature the very popular shrimp scampi, and it was at Delmonico’s as well. This is a wonderful dish that is relatively simple and quick to make. There are many variations and most of them are all good, with the same basic ingredients of extra virgin olive oil, garlic, lemon and white wine served over angel hair or linguini pasta. Variations are often with added items like spinach and/or mushrooms.
For simplicity, I am providing the simple version, but you can customize it to suit your personal or family tastes. Once you have all the ingredients together, you can easily have it done and on the table in 15 to 20 minutes, which is a nice plus. The dish is a real treat, and relatively inexpensive to make, depending on how generous you are with the shrimp and the size of that shrimp. I like to use larger shrimp, which is a little more expensive, but worth the extra cost.
Salute and buon appetito!
Shrimp scampi with angel hair pasta
• 1/2 cup extra virgin olive oil
• 1/4 cup butter
• 6 or 8 cloves garlic
• 1 pound large shrimp, peeled and deveined
• 1/3 cup dry white wine
• 2 tablespoons lemon juice
• 2 tablespoons salt for pasta cooking water
• Salt and pepper for dish to taste
• 4 tablespoons Italian parsley, chopped
• 1 pound angel hair pasta
Many Italians do not use grated cheese in pasta with seafood; however, I love freshly grated Romano, and use it with all my pasta dishes. It’s a personal preference to use it or not with seafood.
Put water in the pot for cooking pasta with salt in it and heat until it comes to a rolling boil. While water is heating up, heat half of the EVOO and half of the butter in a large sauté pan over medium high heat. Add garlic and cook about a minute until it just starts to turn a little brown. Add shrimp and cook a minute or so on each side; then stir in the white wine, lemon juice, salt and pepper. Cook just a couple of minutes and then stir in the chopped parsley. Remove sauté pan from heat and set aside on stove top. Time the cooking of the pasta according to directions on the package so it will be al dente about the same time the sauce is done. Reserve half a cup or more of the pasta cooking water, drain pasta, add it into the sauté pan and return it to the heated burner. Add the remaining EVOO and butter. Toss some more until butter is melted and the pasta is fully coated. Taste, and if more liquid is needed, add a little of the reserved pasta cooking water at a time until consistency is right for your taste. Serve with crusty Italian bread to soak up the sauce in your dish. Enjoy!
Bob Leonardi was born and raised in Weedsport, but spent summers on Owasco Lake in Auburn. After graduating from St. Lawrence University, where he cooked for other students to earn extra money, he moved to Florida and started a fine wine and gourmet food store. In a matter of a few years he added a restaurant, upscale catering and event planning to his business, which he ran in Fort Lauderdale for 15 years. He bought and restored Green Shutters restaurant in 1999, running it for 12 years in the spring, summer and fall while being an event planner in the winter. During that time, he was also a food critic and wrote a column for a newspaper called the South Florida Social. He has written his column for The Citizen since 2005 and can be reached by contacting The Citizen or via email at raleonardi@roadrunner.com.