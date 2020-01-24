Leonardi: Feel free to keep shrimp scampi simple

Shrimp scampi with angel hair pasta

Put water in the pot for cooking pasta with salt in it and heat until it comes to a rolling boil. While water is heating up, heat half of the EVOO and half of the butter in a large sauté pan over medium high heat. Add garlic and cook about a minute until it just starts to turn a little brown. Add shrimp and cook a minute or so on each side; then stir in the white wine, lemon juice, salt and pepper. Cook just a couple of minutes and then stir in the chopped parsley. Remove sauté pan from heat and set aside on stove top. Time the cooking of the pasta according to directions on the package so it will be al dente about the same time the sauce is done. Reserve half a cup or more of the pasta cooking water, drain pasta, add it into the sauté pan and return it to the heated burner. Add the remaining EVOO and butter. Toss some more until butter is melted and the pasta is fully coated. Taste, and if more liquid is needed, add a little of the reserved pasta cooking water at a time until consistency is right for your taste. Serve with crusty Italian bread to soak up the sauce in your dish. Enjoy!