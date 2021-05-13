Leonardi: French-fried onions a versatile recipe addition

I like casseroles. They are often easy to make and can be prepared ahead of time — even a day before is not unusual. Many recipes only have you dump all or most of the ingredients into a bowl to mix and then simply pour the combined items into a casserole dish, after which you just pop it in the oven to bake. More importantly, they are usually delicious and travel-friendly, so you can easily take one to a potluck luncheon or dinner. This month’s recipe fits all those criteria!

Until recently, I had never heard of french-fried onions in a can. I rarely use any vegetables from a can, but these are really good. And, now, within a few months, this is the second recipe I’ve found that uses them. They certainly weren’t around when I was a kid (a long, long time ago) nor were they around when I had my restaurants in Florida. But I’m glad they are available today because they make a nice, easy addition to apparently a wide variety of dishes. I don’t know all the places you can buy them, but I know Costco has them and I believe also Wegmans. I haven’t seen them at Aldi or BJ’s, but it’s nice to know they are available at the two places just mentioned and that the recipe is a breeze to prepare, with minimal time demanded of you.