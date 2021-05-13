Leonardi: French-fried onions a versatile recipe addition

I like casseroles. They are often easy to make and can be prepared ahead of time — even a day before is not unusual. Many recipes only have you dump all or most of the ingredients into a bowl to mix and then simply pour the combined items into a casserole dish, after which you just pop it in the oven to bake. More importantly, they are usually delicious and travel-friendly, so you can easily take one to a potluck luncheon or dinner. This month’s recipe fits all those criteria!
Until recently, I had never heard of french-fried onions in a can. I rarely use any vegetables from a can, but these are really good. And, now, within a few months, this is the second recipe I’ve found that uses them. They certainly weren’t around when I was a kid (a long, long time ago) nor were they around when I had my restaurants in Florida. But I’m glad they are available today because they make a nice, easy addition to apparently a wide variety of dishes. I don’t know all the places you can buy them, but I know Costco has them and I believe also Wegmans. I haven’t seen them at Aldi or BJ’s, but it’s nice to know they are available at the two places just mentioned and that the recipe is a breeze to prepare, with minimal time demanded of you.
My mother would never use a canned vegetable because if she did, my father would not touch it; everything had to be fresh from our large garden, or in the winter, a produce market. When I was a kid, an old Italian immigrant used to come by our house to sell his produce once a week, but he was a small farmer who grew the produce himself. Since we had our own garden during the summer, she would often buy something from him just to be kind because she wanted to help him out. Now we have some quality items in a can. I’m not as fussy as my father. So, salute and buon appetito!
Broccoli casserole
• 1 can (10.25 ounces) cream of mushroom soup
• 1/2 cup fat-free milk
• 1 teaspoon soy sauce
• 3/4 cup cheddar cheese, shredded and divided
• 1 pinch grated nutmeg
• Black pepper, fresh ground to taste
• 4 cups bite-sized broccoli, lightly steamed
• 1 1/3 cup French’s french-fried onions, divided
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Mix milk, soy sauce, pepper, soup, 2/3 cup of onions, 1/2 cup of cheddar cheese and nutmeg in a casserole dish that will fit all the ingredients; maybe a 1.5-quart capacity low, flat dish. Bake for 25 minutes or so until well-heated. Remove from the oven and sprinkle with the remaining onions and shredded cheddar cheese. Bake for another five minutes or so. It should have a nice, lightly browned look with the cheese well-melted to be properly finished. This should feed eight people as a side dish. You may want to add a touch of salt to taste, but it’s optional. Enjoy!
Bob Leonardi was born and raised in Weedsport, but spent summers on Owasco Lake in Auburn. After graduating from St. Lawrence University, where he cooked for other students to earn extra money, he moved to Florida and started a fine wine and gourmet food store. In a matter of a few years he added a restaurant, upscale catering and event planning to his business, which he ran in Fort Lauderdale for 15 years. He bought and restored Green Shutters restaurant in 1999, running it for 12 years in the spring, summer and fall while being an event planner in the winter. During that time, he was also a food critic and wrote a column for a newspaper called the South Florida Social. He has written his column for The Citizen since 2005 and can be reached by contacting The Citizen or via email at raleonardi@roadrunner.com.