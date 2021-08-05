Leonardi: Garden bounty leads to tasty new recipe

A good thing about getting something fresh from a garden is that you are able to enjoy the wonderful fruits of nature for days or weeks. One tomato still had green showing, but gradually, after 10 days, it was bright, red and juicy but firm. The zucchini was the first to go, as Veronica sautéed it with extra virgin olive oil, garlic, salt and pepper. It was abundant enough to bring as our contribution to a multi-family gathering. As I have said many times: My wife is an excellent cook, so everybody loved it and consumed the dish by the end of the meal, with many compliments afterward.

The yellow squash was another story. Mostly we eat zucchini, so she was unsure of how to cook the yellow squash, but not for long. Since she is a quarter Polish, one of the foods that she loves is pierogis, and she had some in the freezer. Using her Italian roots, she combined the yellow squash with our standard of extra virgin olive oil, garlic and onions. Then she boiled the pierogis and yellow squash in in a pot half filled with water until cooked, after which she blended them with the sautéed onions. It was amazing! I’ve been trying to lose some weight so I’ve been limiting carbs by staying away from macaroni, potatoes and bread. But I took one taste of her new combination and I although I had only planned to have a taste, I ended up eating a whole dish because they were outstandingly delicious! So here is our recipe for today, a new combination of Veronica’s making. It’s inexpensive and simple to boot. You’re going to love it!