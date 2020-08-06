Leonardi: Green Shutters comes through for graduation 'party'

For a while we were not going to have anything, but when the social distancing guidelines were given, we started to think about just family and Geoffrey’s closest friends. We came up with 30 to 40 people and realized we could probably get that to work. We approached brothers Seb and Rick Galbato, the new owners of Green Shutters, and they were more than gracious in letting us do it with a tent adjacent to the picnic area. Our plan was to allow them to be able to have full use of the picnic tables to take care of their regular customers and avoid their peak lunch and dinner hours. We submitted a limited menu from their house menu, which they kindly approved to make it easier for them, as well as for us, because I assumed the task of taking and placing the orders in batches of eight to 10 people so their kitchen would not be hit with 30 or 40 orders all at one time. It worked beautifully for them, as well as for us. All of their food is outstanding, and we knew our family and friends would love it. We scheduled our guests to come from 2 until 5 p.m. and since most arrived on a staggered time frame, it gave them 20 or 30 minutes to say hello to everyone and talk a little before they ate. In addition, it made social distancing easier.