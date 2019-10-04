Middle Eastern cooking has a lot in common with Italian cuisine in that they use a lot of the same basic ingredients as we do: extra virgin olive oil, garlic, fresh herbs like basil, oregano, rosemary and flat leaf parsley, and many vegetables, including eggplant, zucchini, fresh tomatoes, several kinds of olives, etc. So, when Veronica and I are in Fort Lauderdale, one of our favorite restaurants is Greek Islands Taverna. The food is amazing, the service is excellent and the prices are reasonable. Because it is so well-run, there is a line waiting to get in for lunch and dinner.
I order the same food with each visit: a Greek salad and Garides Tou Sotiri, which is large baked shrimp marinated in their secret sauce — unbelievably delicious! They start you off with the best hummus we have ever tasted accompanied by fresh, crusty Italian or French bread. Veronica always gets saganaki and avgolemono soup.
The saganaki is easy to make; simply fry kefalotyri cheese, forming a crust on the top and bottom. A Greek salad is very similar to an Italian salad with an almost identical dressing, but it is often served with feta cheese. I doubt if I will ever find out how they make the sauce for the shrimp, but I was thrilled to find a recipe for the avgolemono soup. I am happy to share it with you this month and hope you enjoy it as much as we do. If you ever go to Fort Lauderdale, try it out. Trust me, you won’t be disappointed as long as it is owned by the same family that has run it since 1999. One of the reasons it has endured successfully for so long is they have the whole family involved, along with trusted, loyal, longtime employees.
This recipe came from Costco and uses their rotisserie chicken, skin and bones removed, cut into small, bite-size pieces. Most of the major food stores offer rotisserie chicken, so any one should work just fine. Costco’s version is amazing and since I never made it from actually cooking a whole chicken, I can’t compare it, but it is really excellent with the flavors that come with their chicken. Plus, it’s a lot easier! Salute and buon appetito!
Avgolemono soup (lemon chicken rice soup)
(Serves 8)
• 1 rotisserie chicken, meat cut up
• 2 lemons, juiced
• 1 quart chicken stock
• 2 large eggs
• 5 cups water, filtered or bottled
• Just a dash of white pepper
• 2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil
• 1 medium sweet onion, diced
• Salt and pepper to taste
• 1 cup arborio or white rice, uncooked
Juice lemons. Measure/prep all ingredients. Put EVOO in large, deep sauté pan or kettle and heat to medium high. Sauté diced onion until soft but not brown. Add chicken stock and water. Bring to a boil. Add rice and cook about 20 minutes, until rice is fully cooked and grains are expanded.
Crack eggs into a large bowl that will tolerate hot liquid. Whisk eggs until blended. Ladle 1 cup of the hot broth into the eggs, then quickly whisk some more until well-mixed. Add the hot broth and eggs back into the soup. Then add the diced chicken, lemon juice and white pepper. Salt and pepper to taste. Stir well and continue to heat at a low boil or simmer until everything is well-blended and the taste is just right for you. Ladle into bowls and enjoy.