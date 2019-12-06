{{featured_button_text}}
Salmon
Our son, who turns 18 next week, is a cross-country runner. We are so blessed to have him participate in such a healthy activity, and for a coach who fills his head with how to live his life, including eating a diet that will produce optimum results with peak performance. One of the chosen foods to eat the night before a big race is salmon. We try to provide more than one option to prepare his dinners in different ways, so he doesn’t get bored with any one selection.

We all love maple syrup, so when I found a recipe that features that ingredient, I jumped on it. What a delicious result! We used real maple syrup because that’s all we buy normally, but it is expensive. I think, since it is used only as marinade, and needs a pretty large portion, it might be almost as good and definitely much less expensive to purchase the big jug for a much lower price. It’s worth a try if you are on a tight budget. Either way, the recipe is easy to make and we used frozen, skinless and boneless filets so there is very little prep other than measuring the ingredients.

Salute and buon appetito!

Bob Leonardi and his wife, Veronica

Maple roast salmon

(Serves four)

• 1/2 cup maple syrup

• 1/2 cup extra virgin olive oil

• 1/4 cup grainy Dijon mustard

• 1 teaspoon vanilla, pure

• 2 teaspoons garlic, fresh minced

• 1 tablespoon rosemary, fresh minced

• 1 teaspoon thyme, fresh minced

• 1/2 to 1 teaspoon salt

• 1 teaspoon paprika, smoked

• 4 or 5 4-ounce portions of salmon

Measure all ingredients. If you don’t have fresh herbs, reduce quantity a little since fresh is never as strong as dried. Wash fresh herbs and then mince. If dried herbs, just shake out of container. If salmon is frozen, thaw in fridge several hours in advance. To make marinade, combine all ingredients except salmon. Place salmon in a large gallon Ziploc bag. Pour in marinade, making sure to turn bag several times so marinade covers all of the salmon fillets. Seal bag and refrigerate for at least four hours or more. If marinade is not covering all the salmon, turn the bag hourly so it marinates evenly and all the filets get the same amount of the mix. Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Remove salmon from bag and bake for six to eight minutes; a bit longer if the fillets were not completely thawed.

Bob Leonardi was born and raised in Weedsport, but spent summers on Owasco Lake in Auburn. After graduating from St. Lawrence University, where he cooked for other students to earn extra money, he moved to Florida and started a fine wine and gourmet food store. In a matter of a few years he added a restaurant, upscale catering and event planning to his business, which he ran in Fort Lauderdale for 15 years. He bought and restored Green Shutters restaurant in 1999, running it for 12 years in the spring, summer and fall while being an event planner in the winter. During that time, he was also a food critic and wrote a column for a newspaper called the South Florida Social. He has written his column for The Citizen since 2005 and can be reached by contacting The Citizen or via email at raleonardi@roadrunner.com.

