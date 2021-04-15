Leonardi: Now's the time for this navel orange recipe

4 oranges

2 teaspoons orange zest

10 or 12 lettuce leaves

12 slices mozzarella

12 or 14 leaves basil

Fresh ground salt to taste

Fresh ground pepper to taste

1/4 cup orange juice

1 or 2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar

4 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

Peel oranges and cut three or four oranges about the same thickness as the cheese. Zest one of the oranges prior to peeling. Lightly sear the slices on a grill or in a sauté pan. You can either squeeze an orange to get the 1/4 cup of juice or just use a good quality bottled orange juice, not from concentrate but one with pulp. Combine the juice, balsamic vinegar, EVOO, salt and pepper in a bowl or jar. Wisk in bowl or shake well in a jar to thoroughly mix.

Using your choice of lettuce, spread two or three leaves on the bottom of each plate. Place one slice of mozzarella on the lettuce and then put an orange slice on top of the cheese. Top with basil leaves. You can serve one layer or build a second layer on top depending on the rest of your menu items. One layer is enough, but stacks or one higher stack is a matter of choice. You can either salt and pepper each layer or just drizzle the liquid mixture with the salt and pepper over the finished stack, and then top with the orange zest. This recipe will provide four servings.

Bob Leonardi was born and raised in Weedsport, but spent summers on Owasco Lake in Auburn. After graduating from St. Lawrence University, where he cooked for other students to earn extra money, he moved to Florida and started a fine wine and gourmet food store. In a matter of a few years he added a restaurant, upscale catering and event planning to his business, which he ran in Fort Lauderdale for 15 years. He bought and restored Green Shutters restaurant in 1999, running it for 12 years in the spring, summer and fall while being an event planner in the winter. During that time, he was also a food critic and wrote a column for a newspaper called the South Florida Social. He has written his column for The Citizen since 2005 and can be reached by contacting The Citizen or via email at raleonardi@roadrunner.com.

