Leonardi: Now's the time for this navel orange recipe

Fresh fruit has always been a favorite, healthy part of our family meals. Dessert often was fruit and/or assorted nuts. When I was a kid, nuts came only with the shell on; that meant cracking the outside shell to get at the nut. Some, like peanuts and walnuts, could be cracked and taken out of the shell with our hands. Walnuts needed strong hands, so it was a rite of passage for me when I was strong enough to put two walnuts in my hands, squeeze them against each other and then pick the shell apart without using a cracker or pick. My father could still whup my butt if I got out of order; let there be no mistake about that.
As I have said many times in my columns, fresh produce is most reasonably priced when it is at peak ripeness. Also, the fruit or vegetables is at its best when it is consumed as soon as possible after being harvested. Navel oranges are in season now, and priced to move them off the shelves before they lose the quality and freshness. I just ran across today’s recipe using these delicious oranges by combining them with another of my favorite foods: fresh buffalo mozzarella. Usually, this delightful cheese is paired with beefsteak tomatoes, fresh basil, extra virgin olive oil, salt and pepper, sometimes with a splash of balsamic vinegar and a few capers. This combination is new for me and easy to make. Salute and buon appetito!
Navel or cara cara oranges with buffalo mozzarella
- 4 oranges
- 2 teaspoons orange zest
- 10 or 12 lettuce leaves
- 12 slices mozzarella
- 12 or 14 leaves basil
- Fresh ground salt to taste
- Fresh ground pepper to taste
- 1/4 cup orange juice
- 1 or 2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar
- 4 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil
Peel oranges and cut three or four oranges about the same thickness as the cheese. Zest one of the oranges prior to peeling. Lightly sear the slices on a grill or in a sauté pan. You can either squeeze an orange to get the 1/4 cup of juice or just use a good quality bottled orange juice, not from concentrate but one with pulp. Combine the juice, balsamic vinegar, EVOO, salt and pepper in a bowl or jar. Wisk in bowl or shake well in a jar to thoroughly mix.
Using your choice of lettuce, spread two or three leaves on the bottom of each plate. Place one slice of mozzarella on the lettuce and then put an orange slice on top of the cheese. Top with basil leaves. You can serve one layer or build a second layer on top depending on the rest of your menu items. One layer is enough, but stacks or one higher stack is a matter of choice. You can either salt and pepper each layer or just drizzle the liquid mixture with the salt and pepper over the finished stack, and then top with the orange zest. This recipe will provide four servings.
Bob Leonardi was born and raised in Weedsport, but spent summers on Owasco Lake in Auburn. After graduating from St. Lawrence University, where he cooked for other students to earn extra money, he moved to Florida and started a fine wine and gourmet food store. In a matter of a few years he added a restaurant, upscale catering and event planning to his business, which he ran in Fort Lauderdale for 15 years. He bought and restored Green Shutters restaurant in 1999, running it for 12 years in the spring, summer and fall while being an event planner in the winter. During that time, he was also a food critic and wrote a column for a newspaper called the South Florida Social. He has written his column for The Citizen since 2005 and can be reached by contacting The Citizen or via email at raleonardi@roadrunner.com.