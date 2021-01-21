Leonardi: Pandemic has been a time to try new recipes

So, here we go for 2021. We have no choice but to make the best of it, even though we thought we would be back to normal months ago. We are still wearing masks, social distancing and limiting our activities, but at least we are fortunate to have vaccines to help us hopefully turn the corner and, in time, eliminate the problem or at least diminish it to the point where it will be dramatically reduced to almost a rarity, if past vaccines are any indication.

My brother-in-law, Dr. Paul Parkman, spent his working career as a virologist and was successful with his partner, Dr. Harry Meyer, in developing the vaccine for German measles in the early 1960s. It took nearly a decade to get it approved by the FDA. Today it is all but eradicated, even though some people are now so distrustful of our government that they are refusing to have their children vaccinated for this disease that was nearly nonexistent for the last 50 years. So there will always be those who choose to not take the vaccines that are available to all of us, but they hopefully will be in the minority so that we can put this dreaded disease behind us.