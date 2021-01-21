Leonardi: Pandemic has been a time to try new recipes

All of us together are living through the worst pandemic in a hundred years. Everyone made sacrifices, was deprived of spending time with not only friends, students and co-workers, but also members of our family, which for most of us was the hardest part. Many small business persons endured financial losses and some may have suffered from the loss of their business altogether. But many made the most of it, and may have even enjoyed some small benefits, which for us meant we ate at home more and, as a result, tried some new recipes or put twists on old favorites. One is featured here today.
I grew up with our mom making everything from scratch, partially because it was a different time, when many of today’s foods simply were not available unless you had a large garden or made them yourself. For example, one of our favorite treats was roasted red peppers that our mother actually roasted in our oven. Then she had to peel the skins off the peppers before she marinated them in garlic, Italian parsley, salt, pepper and extra virgin olive oil.
Today, we can buy the same basic peppers in jars, ready to eat. Of course, for me, they don’t taste right until I drain them and put my own seasonings together, and marinate them to get the same or a similar taste. This is just one of the Italian foods available with much less work than if you had to make it from scratch. Others are meatballs, made with turkey or beef, Italian style or a choice of other styles, as well as Italian bread crumbs, Italian soups, mac 'n' cheese, etc. Few are as good, but we make sacrifices to save time and effort.
So, here we go for 2021. We have no choice but to make the best of it, even though we thought we would be back to normal months ago. We are still wearing masks, social distancing and limiting our activities, but at least we are fortunate to have vaccines to help us hopefully turn the corner and, in time, eliminate the problem or at least diminish it to the point where it will be dramatically reduced to almost a rarity, if past vaccines are any indication.
My brother-in-law, Dr. Paul Parkman, spent his working career as a virologist and was successful with his partner, Dr. Harry Meyer, in developing the vaccine for German measles in the early 1960s. It took nearly a decade to get it approved by the FDA. Today it is all but eradicated, even though some people are now so distrustful of our government that they are refusing to have their children vaccinated for this disease that was nearly nonexistent for the last 50 years. So there will always be those who choose to not take the vaccines that are available to all of us, but they hopefully will be in the minority so that we can put this dreaded disease behind us.
Later they worked with Dr. Anthony Fauci at the National Institutes of Health, who with today’s communications advances reports to us on TV to keep us informed on a daily basis. Because this pandemic affects all of us, we should thank God we have that benefit. We hope and pray that with the vaccines slowly being made available to everyone, eventually we can get our lives back to normal. Salute and buon appetito!
Roasted red peppers and tuna spread or tuna sandwich
- 3 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil
- 3 cups roasted red peppers, drained
- 2 cans tuna
- 2 tablespoons lemon juice
- 2 tablespoons fresh Italian parsley, chopped
- Salt and pepper to taste
- 2 or 3 cloves garlic
- 2 or 3 cloves black olives, pitted
- 1 stick celery, finely chopped
- Crackers or fresh bread as needed
Wash and or prep all ingredients. Mix tuna, lemon juice, EVOO, black olives, parsley and/or basil, garlic and celery. Season with salt and pepper to your taste. Spread the tuna mixture on crackers or fresh Italian bread slices and top with a piece of marinated red pepper. Enjoy!
Bob Leonardi was born and raised in Weedsport, but spent summers on Owasco Lake in Auburn. After graduating from St. Lawrence University, where he cooked for other students to earn extra money, he moved to Florida and started a fine wine and gourmet food store. In a matter of a few years he added a restaurant, upscale catering and event planning to his business, which he ran in Fort Lauderdale for 15 years. He bought and restored Green Shutters restaurant in 1999, running it for 12 years in the spring, summer and fall while being an event planner in the winter. During that time, he was also a food critic and wrote a column for a newspaper called the South Florida Social. He has written his column for The Citizen since 2005 and can be reached by contacting The Citizen or via email at raleonardi@roadrunner.com.