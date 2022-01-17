Leonardi: Pasta with mushroom sauce evokes memories of home garden

2021 was not a good year for many reasons, the most obvious being COVID-19! We all hope and pray that 2022 will end up with that terrible curse behind us.

When our family was growing up in Weedsport, our lives centered around the letters "F" and "E": faith, family, food and education. Since there were five of us kids plus our parents, food occupied a lot of our mother’s time because everything had to be of high quality to please our father, who worked very hard to be able to afford to feed and support all of us. We were taught most of our important life lessons at home, and how to cook was one of them. First, we grew whatever food we could in our acre of garden, including trees and vines. It was a family project as us kids and our mother did everything but plow the field; that was done with a big tractor that we hired to plow where our crop was going to be planted. We had grapes on vines our father planted, trees that were already there and wild berry bushes blessed by God. We had apple, apricot, pear, peach and cherry trees, along with wild rhubarb plants. We had blackberry, blueberry and raspberry bushes that just appeared every spring. We planted potatoes, asparagus, cantaloupe, watermelon, celery, cabbage, cucumbers, peppers, zucchini, yellow squash, garlic, chives, Italian parsley, basil, dill, oregano, mint, rosemary, thyme, onions, artichokes, broccoli, radishes, carrots, beets, peas, string beans, Swiss chard, spinach, tomatoes, sweet corn and several different kinds of lettuce. We even tried to make our own maple syrup from the abundant maple trees in our yard, but it took several gallons of liquid from the trees to make a very small quantity of maple syrup, so we gave up on that after a couple of years.

One other item we had growing wild in our yard was mushrooms. Our family loved mushrooms of any type. Our parents had a good laugh and years of delicious meals from our wild mushrooms, but none of us kids wanted to take a chance that they might poison us since we were taught in school that they could be poisonous. Our parents were poor growing up and couldn’t afford to buy mushrooms. They learned at an early age how to judge the edible ones from the inedible ones, because the good wild ones were far more delicious than the store-bought variety, so they had them all to themselves!

One of our neighbors, Mr. Jorolemon, drove a long-haul truck that went to Pennsylvania, where mushrooms were abundant and reasonably priced. Once a month, our mother had a standing order with him to bring back a 5- or 10-pound basket. She would make the most delicious pasta with mushroom sauce, as well as side dishes for other entrees. Partially due to the low cost and partially because all her sauces were so delicious, we enjoyed some form of macaroni two or three times a week. This month’s recipe is one of them.

Salute and buon appetito!

Pasta with mushroom sauce

2 pounds fresh mushrooms

1 or 2 level tablespoons salt for cooking pasta, depending on your taste

1 pound pasta of your choice; we like linguini or angel hair for this sauce

1/2 cup pecorino Romano cheese to season in pan and to add to cooked pasta on your plate

1 cup extra virgin olive oil, more or less depending on your taste preference

1/4 tablespoon freshly ground pepper, or to taste

4 or 5 cloves minced fresh garlic

1 cup or more Italian fresh parsley

2 or 3 quarts filtered water to cook the pasta in

Wash parsley and mushrooms. I wash the mushrooms several hours prior to dinner so they will dry by the time I cook them. Measure all other ingredients so that once you are ready to cook everything, the sauce will be ready first. Always have your sauce ready because pasta is best eaten right after it is cooked and allowed to marry well with the sauce. Half an hour prior to cooking, or whenever they are dry, slice the mushrooms. I usually pop the stem off and when ready to cook, put the whole stems in with the sliced mushrooms.

Put water in pot and bring to a boil. Add salt to the cooking water. Put half the EVOO into a large sauté pan and when hot, add the mushrooms. Sautee over medium to high heat for about 10 minutes, stirring two or three times. Lower heat, add salt and pepper along with the pressed garlic. Cook for another couple of minutes, being careful not to allow garlic to burn — just until it is golden brown. Then, lower or remove from the heat and keep it warm until the pasta is done. Put pasta into boiling water and cook according to cooking instructions on package. Just before the pasta is done cooking, remove a cup or so of the cooking water. Add about half a cup of that water to the mushrooms and bring sauce back up to medium heat. When pasta is almost done but still a little firm, drain, but reserve about another cup of the cooking water. Place the pasta into the sauce pan and allow to marinate a couple of minutes, while mixing well. Then add as much of the remaining EVOO as is right for your taste and a little of the remaining pasta cooking water until the balance of EVOO and cooking water is right. I usually, at this point, sprinkle a little of the grated cheese to the sauce plus, if needed, a little more cooking water, EVOO and cheese until the taste is well-balanced for your taste. Add the parsley and stir one final time. Enjoy!

Bob Leonardi was born and raised in Weedsport, but spent summers on Owasco Lake in Auburn. After graduating from St. Lawrence University, where he cooked for other students to earn extra money, he moved to Florida and started a fine wine and gourmet food store. In a matter of a few years he added a restaurant, upscale catering and event planning to his business, which he ran in Fort Lauderdale for 15 years. He bought and restored Green Shutters restaurant in 1999, running it for 12 years in the spring, summer and fall while being an event planner in the winter. During that time, he was also a food critic and wrote a column for a newspaper called the South Florida Social. He has written his column for The Citizen since 2005 and can be reached by contacting The Citizen or via email at raleonardi@roadrunner.com.

