Leonardi: Pork a reliable choice for summer grilling

• 2 tablespoons fresh rosemary, finely chopped

• 2 tablespoons fresh thyme, freshly chopped

• 2 tablespoons fresh sage, finely chopped

• 1.5 tablespoons red wine vinegar

Wash herbs and measure all ingredients. Make a paste out of the garlic and salt. Place in a small bowl and whisk in the olive oil, vinegar, sage, rosemary, thyme, parsley and pepper. Rub the above mixture into the pork tenderloins until completely covered. Place both loins into a bowl or deep dish. Put in a large Ziploc bag or double wrap securely in plastic wrap and refrigerate several hours or overnight.

Remove the pork from the fridge an hour prior to cooking. Have your grill preheated to medium high and oil the grates with a brush or olive oil-soaked paper towel. Put pork on grill and close the cover for about five to seven minutes. Open cover and turn tenderloins over to cook for another five or six minutes. Cut to make sure center is cooked through and when done to your satisfaction, remove and allow to sit for seven or eight minutes prior to serving. Cut into half-inch slices and serve with rice or potatoes as a side.

Bob Leonardi was born and raised in Weedsport, but spent summers on Owasco Lake in Auburn. After graduating from St. Lawrence University, where he cooked for other students to earn extra money, he moved to Florida and started a fine wine and gourmet food store. In a matter of a few years he added a restaurant, upscale catering and event planning to his business, which he ran in Fort Lauderdale for 15 years. He bought and restored Green Shutters restaurant in 1999, running it for 12 years in the spring, summer and fall while being an event planner in the winter. During that time, he was also a food critic and wrote a column for a newspaper called the South Florida Social. He has written his column for The Citizen since 2005 and can be reached by contacting The Citizen or via email at raleonardi@roadrunner.com.

