Leonardi: Pork remains a bargain despite rising meat prices

2 pounds pork tenderloin

1/2 cup extra virgin olive oil

2 cloves garlic

2 tablespoons red wine vinegar

2 teaspoons salt

2 tablespoons fresh thyme, minced

2 tablespoons fresh rosemary, minced

2 tablespoons fresh sage, minced

1.5 teaspoons freshly ground black pepper

Wash and mince all fresh herbs. Measure all other ingredients. We use a garlic press, but if you don’t have one, finely mince the garlic and mix it together with half the salt to form a paste. Rub this into the meat to coat completely. Place the rest of the ingredients in a medium-size bowl. First, whisk in the olive oil and vinegar. Then add all three of the herbs, the pepper and the other half of the salt. Put the pork in a large Ziploc bag and pour in the marinade so it can be absorbed into the meat. Let it soak several hours or overnight in the refrigerator.

Half an hour prior to cooking, take the bag with the meat out and let it come to room temperature. Preheat the grill to about 350 or 400 degrees. I usually wire brush the grill and wipe it clean with a paper towel. Then, I use a throwaway towel or a couple of thick paper towels soaked in oil to coat the grill just prior to removing the meat from the marinade and putting it on the grill. Close the cover and cook, turning it a couple of times so that it cooks evenly for about eight to 10 minutes on each side for a total of 15 to 20 minutes, depending on how well-done you prefer your meat. When done to your satisfaction, remove from the grill, and always allow any roast to sit for about 10 minutes before slicing. For meat like this, I slice it at least 1/2 to 1 full inch since it is tender enough to eat in thicker pieces. Sit down with your favorite glass of wine and enjoy!

Bob Leonardi was born and raised in Weedsport, but spent summers on Owasco Lake in Auburn. After graduating from St. Lawrence University, where he cooked for other students to earn extra money, he moved to Florida and started a fine wine and gourmet food store. In a matter of a few years he added a restaurant, upscale catering and event planning to his business, which he ran in Fort Lauderdale for 15 years. He bought and restored Green Shutters restaurant in 1999, running it for 12 years in the spring, summer and fall while being an event planner in the winter. During that time, he was also a food critic and wrote a column for a newspaper called the South Florida Social. He has written his column for The Citizen since 2005 and can be reached by contacting The Citizen or via email at raleonardi@roadrunner.com.

