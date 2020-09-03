Leonardi: Pot roast takes time, but stands the test of it

Salute and buon appetito!

Veronica’s slow cooker pot roast

4 to 5 pounds chuck roast or sirloin roast

2 or 3 packets brown sauce

1 yellow sweet onion, diced

Water for sauce (follow package instructions)

Carrots cut 1-inch pieces

2 or 3 large or 3 or 4 medium potatoes cut into 1-inch pieces

2 celery stalks cut into 1-inch pieces

Salt and pepper to your taste

1 or 2 small cans of mushrooms, or 1 pound of fresh

Wash all veggies and cut to your preferred size. Follow brown sauce instructions by adding water, mixing and putting it in the slow cooker. Turn heat on high and set timer for five to eight hours. You can adjust the time if you are planning to spend the day away from the house and have it ready for when you return. If you are going to be away for longer than five to six hours, start on high and then lower the temperature before you leave to be ready later than if you are using high for fewer hours.

Add the meat, all veggies and salt and pepper. If you are going to be home, you can wait to put the veggies in until a couple of hours or so before you will be ready to eat. You can play around with the timing for the veggies or put everything in right at the beginning until you find your preferences in taste and degree of doneness.

Bob Leonardi was born and raised in Weedsport, but spent summers on Owasco Lake in Auburn. After graduating from St. Lawrence University, where he cooked for other students to earn extra money, he moved to Florida and started a fine wine and gourmet food store. In a matter of a few years he added a restaurant, upscale catering and event planning to his business, which he ran in Fort Lauderdale for 15 years. He bought and restored Green Shutters restaurant in 1999, running it for 12 years in the spring, summer and fall while being an event planner in the winter. During that time, he was also a food critic and wrote a column for a newspaper called the South Florida Social. He has written his column for The Citizen since 2005 and can be reached by contacting The Citizen or via email at raleonardi@roadrunner.com.

