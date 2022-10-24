Leonardi: Salami substitutes well for bacon in this breakfast recipe

My wife, Veronica, and I have not always been as frugal as we should be, but with the crazy prices for food, gas and basically all goods and services in today’s economy, plus the ever-increasing inflation, we now watch all waste to cut it down as much as possible. Veronica found some salami in our fridge that we had purchased a few weeks ago that she normally might have just tossed. But, since it was still good, she came up with a twist on her bacon and eggs breakfast that she has several times a week. Bacon is now $15 for the package we usually purchase, so she used her common sense and decided to fry the salami in place of bacon. Bingo! The salami tastes just like bacon after you cook off the fat, and it is less expensive.

She combined the eggs and salami with home fries and as usual, she never eats everything on her plate, which I love because I get to enjoy a bite or two of whatever she is having, whether we are home or in a restaurant. It’s my little bonus that I get to delight in every day. Of course, it’s not easy to fight my ever-present battle with my waist, but since I always stay within 5 or 6 pounds of my most healthy weight, it’s manageable and I never have to snack in between meals. When I tried this new creation, we both agreed that it was worthy of sharing.

Salute and buon appetito!

Eggs, salami and cheese scramble with home fries

6 large eggs

1 cup olive oil or extra virgin olive oil

3 potatoes, medium size

1/2 cup cheese, shredded Mexican mixture

Salt and pepper to your taste

7 or 8 slices of salami

Scrub potatoes with a vegetable brush and set on a paper or cloth towel to dry. We never peel potatoes; we always leave the skin on to enjoy the added flavor and nutrients they give, no matter how they are cooked. When dry, cut potatoes into home fries’ shape. Put about 1/4 inch of olive oil in a sauté pan over medium heat. Cook until golden brown by turning only once to get crispy on at least two sides. Salt to your taste but remember, the salami has a lot of salt already, so you only need to lightly add salt to the potatoes and eggs. When golden brown to your satisfaction, transfer cooked potatoes to an oven tray. First, cover the tray with aluminum foil to reduce cleanup and place into a 200-degree oven to keep warm. Remove used oil, leaving only a light coating in pan, and then put the salami in to brown on each side. When crispy on both sides, remove salami and place on paper towels to soak up any residue of oil that remains. Discard the salami oil. Scrunch up the salami into a clean paper towel so it is now in small pieces.

Next, crack eggs and place in a bowl along with salt, pepper and Mexican shredded cheese. Whisk and then put mixture into sauté pan with a light coating of olive oil. Cook scrambled eggs the way you normally would. Just before the eggs are finished cooking, add the salami, turn a couple of times and top with the crispy cooked potatoes. Here is where we differ: Veronica likes her scrambled eggs dry but I prefer mine loose, so I just usually take my portion out and she lets hers cook to her preference. Enjoy!