Leonardi: Savor tenderloin steak with this recipe

Our father left all the cooking to our mother, with two exceptions: One was linguini with white clam sauce, and the other was porterhouse steak.

He would help our mother wash, inspect and open the clams, very carefully clicking two shells together to make sure they were closed tightly, then he would smell each clam before putting the meat in a bowl. He never ate any food without smelling it first, and if it did not smell right, he would not eat it. Very sensible, and as a result, he never got food poisoning. He was a very sensible man, and I should have followed his lead because I have had the misfortune of getting food poisoning on a few occasions. I can tell you that it puts you out of commission for hours or days until your digestive system is back to 100%.

The other food he would actually cook is porterhouse steak. He loved charcoal cooking this particular steak because it is arguably the best tasting of all the different cuts of beef. The bone that separates the loin from the tenderloin enhances its flavor. The tenderloin is the most tender, but the taste of the long side of the meat, the loin, is almost as tender and is truly delicious. He loved it so much he rigged up an exhaust fan in our basement so he could enjoy this delicacy even on the coldest days of winter. He would use an electric lighter like a single burner on an electric stove to light the coals. He would never use lighter fluid because of the smell, and the possible negative taste it might leave on the meat.

So, for years, that was my cut of meat, and I learned to cook it as well as our dad. In our little town of Weedsport, there were three meat markets, and he had a standing order with one of them to cut his steaks 1.5 inches thick and trim off as much fat as possible. Now, like many wonderful benefits from living in a small town when I was growing up, today there are almost no more independent meat markets in small towns. Instead, there is one supermarket with a meat section, but no butchers with their own stores.

Auburn enjoyed Indelicato’s for more than a century; however, they closed a year or so ago. But now, this past summer, Rosenkrans Local Market picked up where Indelicato’s left off. They are doing a nice job, and we are lucky to have them. Their meat is excellent, and they have kept the “family touch” that is so rare these days.

Like everything else in our current economy, the cost of beef has gone through the roof. As I have proudly stated many times, our parents taught us how to be frugal and so I have, for economic reasons, switched from porterhouse to tenderloin steak. It costs a little more per pound, but the bone in porterhouse means that you are actually paying more for the meat you get because when you compare the price of the net meat you get, porterhouse is actually more expensive.

It’s not a big sacrifice, because when you add your favorite seasonings, the taste is equally as good as enjoying a porterhouse. You can roast it in an oven, you can sauté it in a pan or you can cook it on a grill, and they all can be delicious. I ran across today’s recipe and it is just one of a multitude of ways to enjoy this expensive but delicious cut of meat.

Salute and buon appetito!

Tenderloin of beef with bleu cheese compound butter

4 8-ounce fillets tenderloin steak, 2 inches thick

2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

1 teaspoon freshly ground sea salt

1/4 teaspoon freshly ground pepper

4 ounces bleu cheese, crumbled

3/4 cup butter

Measure and prep all ingredients. Take out the butter and let it come to room temperature. Preheat the oven to 425 degrees. Remove fillets from refrigerator and allow them to come to room temperature. In a food processor, combine 1/2 cup of the butter, bleu cheese crumbles, salt and pepper and pulse until well-blended. Transfer to a sheet of plastic wrap and roll into a cylinder about 2 inches in diameter. Wrap tightly and place in the freezer to chill.

Season both sides of the fillets with salt and pepper. In a large, ovenproof skillet, heat the oil and remaining butter over high heat until the butter has melted and the skillet is hot. Place the fillets in the hot pan and sear for 2 minutes on the first side, then flip and sear on the second side for an additional 2 minutes. Using a thick towel or oven mitts, transfer the skillet to the oven and roast to your desired doneness, probably about 7 to 10 minutes. Slice chilled bleu cheese butter into 1/4-inch rounds. Top each fillet with a butter round and enjoy!

Bob Leonardi was born and raised in Weedsport, but spent summers on Owasco Lake in Auburn. After graduating from St. Lawrence University, where he cooked for other students to earn extra money, he moved to Florida and started a fine wine and gourmet food store. In a matter of a few years he added a restaurant, upscale catering and event planning to his business, which he ran in Fort Lauderdale for 15 years. He bought and restored Green Shutters restaurant in 1999, running it for 12 years in the spring, summer and fall while being an event planner in the winter. During that time, he was also a food critic and wrote a column for a newspaper called the South Florida Social. He has written his column for The Citizen since 2005 and can be reached by contacting The Citizen or via email at raleonardi@roadrunner.com.

