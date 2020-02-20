Leonardi: Sometimes, a lot less work is worth a little less taste

Preparing food today is so much easier than when I was a kid growing up, helping mom with food prep. For example, today I buy roasted red peppers in a jar ready to eat. They are not 100% as good as what my mother made from red, green or yellow peppers freshly picked from our garden. She had to roast the peppers, remove the seeds, cut them in usable pieces and then marinate them, which was time-consuming, plus a lot of work. For me as a kid, who loved good food and helping to prepare everything, it was not work. It was fun, and a learning experience. The end result was truly mouthwatering, and absolutely spectacularly delicious. But with no time or effort, I can buy the peppers ready to eat at a reasonable price.

I am basically lazy, and will sacrifice a little taste for a lot of time saving. Plus, in today’s world, the cost of colored peppers is a bit pricey. This month’s recipe is so easy, it can literally be ready in minutes with little time or effort. I use this basic product in numerous dishes we enjoy, but today I offer you one I have not written about before. It is for an appetizer, and is delicious. I would not use homemade roasted peppers if I made them from scratch, because it is too much work for a simple finger food to be eaten on a cracker or as bruschetta, because I would only make a main course for all the work from scratch. But when all you have to do is mix a few ingredients together for a tasty treat with little time or effort, I’ll do it without any hesitation.