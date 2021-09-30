Leonardi: Sometimes bread is worth fussing over

Honey mustard chicken sandwich

Measure, wash and prep all ingredients. In a bowl, combine the first six ingredients. I buy skinless and boneless chicken breasts from BJ’s, usually thinly sliced or if you prefer, you can get thicker ones — whichever is your preference. In a bowl, combine the first six ingredients. Broil the chicken about 4 inches from the heating element for about 3 minutes on each side; less if using the thin breasts. Brush with mustard sauce. Broil 4 to 6 minutes longer (again, less if using thin breasts), until the juices run clear, basting and turning several times. When done, simply put shredded lettuce on bottom of roll or sliced bread, then chicken, and finally, top with the tomato slices. If you prefer, instead of shredding the lettuce, you can just use a whole leaf or two. As always, make it your own as you like. Salt and pepper to taste.