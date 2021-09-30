Leonardi: Sometimes bread is worth fussing over

I love a good, hearty sandwich. Much as I try to stay away from bread to avoid the carbs that seem to add a couple of pounds every time I eat it, once or twice a week I crave some, either for a sandwich or to dip in a great sauce. Of course, when I am traveling, I have to have peanut butter and jam sandwiches. It seems, within an hour of getting on the road, I can’t wait to bite into one of them. I love all kinds of sandwiches but I could actually live on PBJ's, which I frequently did for days at a time when I was in college.
With my attraction for good bread or really crusty, crisp rolls, I rarely miss a chance to try a new sandwich recipe whenever I run across one, and give it a try as soon as I have all the ingredients on hand. Here is a winner that takes only a few minutes to make, and it is delicious. The thing about bread or rolls is that they can either make or break the dining experience. One of my favorites is the freshly baked Tuscan bread from Wegmans. The LakeHouse Pub in Skaneateles serves a roast beef sandwich on a crusty bun that is absolutely fantastic.
So, be fussy about your bread or rolls, because it can make or break the quality and taste of what you are using it for to complement your food. And when a recipe calls for tomatoes, now is the time when they are at their best if you buy them at a farmers market, or from a farm stand.
Salute and buon appetito!
Honey mustard chicken sandwich
- 1/4 cup Dijon mustard
- 2 tablespoons honey
- 1 teaspoon dried oregano
- 1 teaspoon water
- 1/4 teaspoon garlic powder
- 1/8 teaspoon cayenne pepper
- 4 pieces chicken breasts, skinless and boneless
- 8 thin tomato slices
- 4 buns sandwich rolls or crusty bread
- 1 cup romaine lettuce, shredded
- Salt and pepper to taste
Measure, wash and prep all ingredients. In a bowl, combine the first six ingredients. I buy skinless and boneless chicken breasts from BJ’s, usually thinly sliced or if you prefer, you can get thicker ones — whichever is your preference. In a bowl, combine the first six ingredients. Broil the chicken about 4 inches from the heating element for about 3 minutes on each side; less if using the thin breasts. Brush with mustard sauce. Broil 4 to 6 minutes longer (again, less if using thin breasts), until the juices run clear, basting and turning several times. When done, simply put shredded lettuce on bottom of roll or sliced bread, then chicken, and finally, top with the tomato slices. If you prefer, instead of shredding the lettuce, you can just use a whole leaf or two. As always, make it your own as you like. Salt and pepper to taste.
Bob Leonardi was born and raised in Weedsport, but spent summers on Owasco Lake in Auburn. After graduating from St. Lawrence University, where he cooked for other students to earn extra money, he moved to Florida and started a fine wine and gourmet food store. In a matter of a few years he added a restaurant, upscale catering and event planning to his business, which he ran in Fort Lauderdale for 15 years. He bought and restored Green Shutters restaurant in 1999, running it for 12 years in the spring, summer and fall while being an event planner in the winter. During that time, he was also a food critic and wrote a column for a newspaper called the South Florida Social. He has written his column for The Citizen since 2005 and can be reached by contacting The Citizen or via email at raleonardi@roadrunner.com.