I love food, and I guess you could call me a “foodie” since I am frequently preoccupied with the subject. I’ve never been a food snob, however, because I was brought up on simple, inexpensive Italian dishes that rarely required more than four or five ingredients. Most of the time those ingredients included extra virgin olive oil, homegrown garlic, Italian flat leaf parsley, basil, rosemary and/or oregano.
When cooking at home, I tend to stay away from recipes that call for too many ingredients or too much prep time, because as I’ve grown older, cost and time means more to me than when I was young. Now, I keep it simple and inexpensive. I shop at big box stores like Aldi’s, BJ’s and Costco. I also shop at Wegmans and farmers markets, always looking for good values, just like my parents taught me. Produce is a paradox because when it is cheapest, it is also the best quality simply due to supply and demand. When the crops are abundant, it means the soil, the weather and all the growing conditions were excellent so when harvest time came, it was abundant and allowed to ripen just right, so the taste is also just right. The crops are bountiful, so the farmers can sell it for a lower price. The retailer has to sell it quickly before it spoils or diminishes in quality, so they also sell it for a lower price than when the supply is limited. Conversely, when conditions are not right and the crop is sparse, the farmers have less to sell so the price is higher, yet the quality is not as good.
Modern science has fine-tuned flash-freezing methods that have improved to the point where food products like produce and, especially, seafood is better flash-frozen than it is sometimes when fresh. Unless you caught the fish yourself, then fresh is better because you take it home, fillet and eat it in a matter of hours. When you buy it at a seafood market, it might be several days old by the time it gets from the commercial fisherman, to the distributor, to the wholesaler and, finally, to the retailer before you buy it. Even if you cook it that night, it is far from fresh. Flash-freezing methods today often take place right on the boat so it is filleted, portioned and frozen within minutes after it is caught, preserving that fresh state and taste.
I look for discount coupons and usually can buy flash-frozen haddock, cod, flounder or tilapia for about a dollar a serving. Oftentimes BJ’s and Costco will sell it already breaded so all you have to do is pop it in a preheated oven for 20 or 25 minutes and it is ready to eat with literally no preparation! If you are in a rush, you can just use ketchup on it. Or, you can make a mild mustard sauce in two minutes; just mix four or five parts mayonnaise with one part Dijon mustard. If you have 10 minutes, you can make a simple tarter sauce as shown below. Salute and buon appetito!
Herb tartar sauce
(Serves four)
• 1/4 cup flat leaf Italian parsley, chopped
• 1 teaspoon lemon juice
• 1/4 cup mayonnaise
• 2 scallions, chopped
• 2 tablespoons tarragon, chopped
• 1 dill pickle, finely chopped
• 1 teaspoon Dijon mustard
Squeeze fresh lemon for juice. Wash fresh herbs, dice dill pickle. Measure/prep all ingredients. In a small bowl, combine mayonnaise, tarragon, pickle, lemon juice, mustard, chopped parsley and chopped scallion. Keep refrigerated until ready to serve.