Leonardi: Time to fire up the grill

Thank you, God, for blessing us with an amazingly warm winter with minimal snow, mostly at the beginning of the season. Now it is spring, which is the beginning of one of my three favorite seasons, followed by summer and fall. Then, it's time for us to head south for next winter. One of the reasons we enjoy the warmer months in Auburn without snow is that we love to utilize our grill outside, which means we don’t have to wash pots or pans used inside when we cook on our stove. Most of us know the routine, but as a reminder, what follows are some tips for warmer weather food safety:
The more we cook outdoors, at picnics or at home, the greater the chance that bacteria can multiply on food, which can make us sick. So try to remain cognizant of recommended U.S. Department of Agriculture food safety and inspections service tips.
• Perishable food should not sit at room temperature for more than two hours, and no more than one hour if the temperature is above 90 F.
• Stock your cooler with ice or frozen gel packs to help to keep perishable foods cold until they are ready to be cooked.
• If you are eating outdoors away from home, find out if there is a source of clean water. If not, bring water for preparation and cleaning, or pack moist towelettes.
• And finally, as has been repeated constantly to help deal with the novel coronavirus, wash your hands for at least 20 seconds with soap and water frequently.
Below is a simple recipe for one of my favorite items cooked on the grill:
Salute and buon appetito!
New York steak with tomato-thyme relish
• Four 8-ounce New York Strip steaks
• Large red onion, cut into 1” thick slices
• 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil
• 1 tablespoon chopped, fresh Italian parsley
• 1 1/2 teaspoons pepper or to taste
• 2 teaspoons salt or to taste
• 1 pound halved cherry tomatoes
• 2 minced garlic cloves
• 2 tablespoons fresh lime juice
• 1 tablespoon fresh, chopped thyme
Wash herbs and measure all ingredients. Let steaks stand at room temperature for 15 or 20 minutes. Preheat grill to medium-high or about 375 F. Drizzle onion slices with 1 tablespoon of olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Rub steaks with tablespoons of oil and remaining salt and pepper. Grill onion five to seven minutes on each side, or until soft and slightly caramelized. Remove from grill and allow to cool. Grill steaks five to seven minutes. Flip and grill another five to seven minutes for medium, another couple of minutes for well-done and a minute or two less for rare. Remove steaks to a cutting board and tent loosely with aluminum foil. Allow to rest for eight or 10 minutes. Coarsely chop onion and transfer to a medium bowl. Add tomatoes, garlic, lime juice, parsley, thyme and remaining olive oil and mix. Slice steaks across the grain into about 1/3 or 1/2 half-inch thick slices. Top with relish and enjoy!
Bob Leonardi was born and raised in Weedsport, but spent summers on Owasco Lake in Auburn. After graduating from St. Lawrence University, where he cooked for other students to earn extra money, he moved to Florida and started a fine wine and gourmet food store. In a matter of a few years he added a restaurant, upscale catering and event planning to his business, which he ran in Fort Lauderdale for 15 years. He bought and restored Green Shutters restaurant in 1999, running it for 12 years in the spring, summer and fall while being an event planner in the winter. During that time, he was also a food critic and wrote a column for a newspaper called the South Florida Social. He has written his column for The Citizen since 2005 and can be reached by contacting The Citizen or via email at raleonardi@roadrunner.com.