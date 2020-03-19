Leonardi: Time to fire up the grill

Thank you, God, for blessing us with an amazingly warm winter with minimal snow, mostly at the beginning of the season. Now it is spring, which is the beginning of one of my three favorite seasons, followed by summer and fall. Then, it's time for us to head south for next winter. One of the reasons we enjoy the warmer months in Auburn without snow is that we love to utilize our grill outside, which means we don’t have to wash pots or pans used inside when we cook on our stove. Most of us know the routine, but as a reminder, what follows are some tips for warmer weather food safety:

The more we cook outdoors, at picnics or at home, the greater the chance that bacteria can multiply on food, which can make us sick. So try to remain cognizant of recommended U.S. Department of Agriculture food safety and inspections service tips.

• Perishable food should not sit at room temperature for more than two hours, and no more than one hour if the temperature is above 90 F.

• Stock your cooler with ice or frozen gel packs to help to keep perishable foods cold until they are ready to be cooked.

• If you are eating outdoors away from home, find out if there is a source of clean water. If not, bring water for preparation and cleaning, or pack moist towelettes.