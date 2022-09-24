Leonardi: Tips for preparing mushrooms, and a recipe for enjoying them

Italians love mushrooms. We enjoy them often, used as a separate course, a side dish or part of a recipe. Most immigrants of my parents’ era knew how to safely pick wild mushrooms and where to find them, but you should never pick them yourself because some wild varieties can be poisonous. Early Greeks and Romans are thought to be among the first to cultivate them. Today there are literally hundreds of varieties of this fleshy fungus. Sizes and shapes vary tremendously and colors can range from white to black, with a full gamut of colors in between. Some of the more popular, common varieties are chanterelle, enoki, morel, portobello, trumpet, cremini, oyster and shitake.

The most time-consuming part of the preparation is cleaning the mushrooms. Some people say to just brush off the dirt. I am more comfortable lightly rinsing them under cool water and then placing them separately on a towel to air dry until you are ready to cook. Use a soft brush or damp paper towel if there is a lot of dirt on them. Never soak them, because they absorb water and will become mushy. Trim the ends before rinsing, then snap off and arrange on the towel along with the tops. Or you can leave them whole if the recipe doesn’t stipulate to cut or separate them. Combine all ingredients as outlined below — the hard work is done. Half an hour prior to eating, cook and serve.

Salute and buon appetito!

Balsamic roasted garlic mushrooms

2 pounds mushrooms

1 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil

3 tablespoons balsamic vinegar

2 tablespoons soy sauce

3 cloves garlic

1/2 teaspoon cchopped thyme, washed and course-cut

Salt and pepper to your taste

Wash mushrooms as outlined above and set on towel to air dry. Wash thyme and put on the towel with the mushrooms. Measure all other ingredients and set aside until ready to cook. Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Combine EVOO, balsamic vinegar, soy sauce, garlic and thyme in a baking dish. Toss mushrooms in the liquid ingredients with thyme and small amount of salt and pepper if desired, but it is not necessary since the vinegar and soy are somewhat salty by themselves. Transfer to a baking dish and spread out the mushrooms evenly. Bake for 10 minutes and then mix. Cook for another 10 minutes or until mushrooms are right for your taste.