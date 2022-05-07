Leonardi: Try simplicity with cooking this spring

Simplicity is a beautiful thing! So many recipes have too many ingredients with too many directions. Of course, a majority of the time it provides a worthwhile result when completed; however, it is not always worth the effort.

When it comes to eating, simple food treats with delicious results often are readily attainable, such as when you can pull fruit off a tree or vegetables from the ground and consume as nature provided! Avocados provide one of those simple eating gifts with minimal effort.

Grapes, of course can be eaten directly from the vine but consider the conversion into a full-bodied red cabernet or white crisp chardonnay. That process to get it from vine to glass takes months of time, equipment and a relatively elaborate process. Most people will buy it already made, in a bottle, but not too many generations ago, it was also processed at home or as a community project with relatively simple equipment. Some families even crushed the grapes with their clean but bare feet to prevent the seeds from making the wine bitter! Some of us older folks can still smile as we remember the "I Love Lucy" episode where the women are hilarious as they stomped grapes in a big vat to make red wine and in the current vernacular, LOL ensued!

Today’s message is to let you know that when you have someone drop in or have planned guests, if you have an avocado or two on hand, you can create a delicious, really healthy treat and have it on your table in less than five minutes.

Plus, consider these facts: according to Medical News Today, avocados are a source of vitamins C, E, K and B6, as well as riboflavin, niacin, folate, pantothenic acid, magnesium and potassium. They also provide lutein, beta carotene and omega-3 fatty acids. In addition, avocados contain high levels of healthy, beneficial fats, which can help a person feel fuller between meals.

Salute and buon appetito!

Avocado spread

• 1 avocado

• Sea salt to taste

• French or Italian bread Sliced cut into bite size pieces to your preference, or crackers, chips or pita points of your choice

Wash avocado. Peel avocado and remove pit. Crush pulp of avocado on a plate with a fork until it is smooth. Use a sea salt grinder and give crushed avocado a couple of turns until taste is to your liking. Mix the salt in and you are done. Serve with bread (toast if preferred) and/or crackers.

Bob Leonardi was born and raised in Weedsport, but spent summers on Owasco Lake in Auburn. After graduating from St. Lawrence University, where he cooked for other students to earn extra money, he moved to Florida and started a fine wine and gourmet food store. In a matter of a few years he added a restaurant, upscale catering and event planning to his business, which he ran in Fort Lauderdale for 15 years. He bought and restored Green Shutters restaurant in 1999, running it for 12 years in the spring, summer and fall while being an event planner in the winter. During that time, he was also a food critic and wrote a column for a newspaper called the South Florida Social. He has written his column for The Citizen since 2005 and can be reached by contacting The Citizen or via email at raleonardi@roadrunner.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0