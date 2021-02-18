Leonardi: Variety of pastas, sauces makes for many possibilities

My wife’s sister is coming to visit and, like us, she is a “foodie” who loves to try different foods. I have mentioned before that we grew up eating predominately Italian foods, which of course meant we had pasta, a lot, but never got tired of it, including to this day. Guests or family coming is always a good time to try something new.
Growing up, in the same week, we might enjoy several forms of pasta but never got sick of it, because we would have different variations of both the sauces used and the type of macaroni, which might include homemade egg noodles, linguini, farfalle, rotini, angel hair, lasagna, manicotti, gnocchi, etc. And then the sauces might be white clam sauce, red clam sauce, mushroom sauce, marinara, garlic and olive oil (all aglio e olio), meat sauce, tuna fish sauce, crab sauce, lobster sauce, tomato meat sauce, etc. This certainly is not a complete list, but just an example of how many different pasta/sauce variations there are to the point where it could easily be in the hundreds. Most come from very basic base sauces that begin with tomato and extra virgin olive oil, with a never-ending list of complements to keep it interesting enough that we never tired of all the various combinations.
Last month, I spoke of one of the unlimited ways you can use roasted red peppers. This month, here is another match that I was sure would be delicious just because I love all the ingredients, no matter how they are combined with other complements. So here is one of those variations that I hope you will enjoy as much as we do for one of the many marriages of foods that complement one another.
Salute and buon appetito!
Smoked or sweet sausage, onion and roasted red pepper marinara
- 2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil
- 1 cup roasted red peppers, drained
- 1 pound farfalle, or your choice of pasta
- Salt to taste
- 2 or 3 cloves garlic
- 3 cups marinara sauce
- 1.5 or 2 pounds smoked or sweet Italian sausage
- 1 12-ounce jar Mancini fried onions
Prep all ingredients. Sauté sausage in the EVOO until golden brown and thoroughly cooked — usually about 20 minutes. When done, sauté the garlic for a minute or two and cut sausage in 1- or 2-inch pieces. Add onions, peppers (cut in strips) and marinara sauce. Bring to a simmer and allow to marinate for anywhere from a few minutes to an hour or so. Cook pasta according to package instructions (always with salt in the cooking water). Drain pasta, saving a little cooking water, in case the sauce needs to be thinned a little). Mix the pasta and the sauce in a bowl and serve immediately while hot with grated (Locatelli) pecorino Romano cheese or Parmesan, if preferred, and fresh Italian bread.
Bob Leonardi was born and raised in Weedsport, but spent summers on Owasco Lake in Auburn. After graduating from St. Lawrence University, where he cooked for other students to earn extra money, he moved to Florida and started a fine wine and gourmet food store. In a matter of a few years he added a restaurant, upscale catering and event planning to his business, which he ran in Fort Lauderdale for 15 years. He bought and restored Green Shutters restaurant in 1999, running it for 12 years in the spring, summer and fall while being an event planner in the winter. During that time, he was also a food critic and wrote a column for a newspaper called the South Florida Social. He has written his column for The Citizen since 2005 and can be reached by contacting The Citizen or via email at raleonardi@roadrunner.com.