Leonardi: Variety of pastas, sauces makes for many possibilities

My wife’s sister is coming to visit and, like us, she is a “foodie” who loves to try different foods. I have mentioned before that we grew up eating predominately Italian foods, which of course meant we had pasta, a lot, but never got tired of it, including to this day. Guests or family coming is always a good time to try something new.

Growing up, in the same week, we might enjoy several forms of pasta but never got sick of it, because we would have different variations of both the sauces used and the type of macaroni, which might include homemade egg noodles, linguini, farfalle, rotini, angel hair, lasagna, manicotti, gnocchi, etc. And then the sauces might be white clam sauce, red clam sauce, mushroom sauce, marinara, garlic and olive oil (all aglio e olio), meat sauce, tuna fish sauce, crab sauce, lobster sauce, tomato meat sauce, etc. This certainly is not a complete list, but just an example of how many different pasta/sauce variations there are to the point where it could easily be in the hundreds. Most come from very basic base sauces that begin with tomato and extra virgin olive oil, with a never-ending list of complements to keep it interesting enough that we never tired of all the various combinations.