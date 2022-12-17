Leonardi: Waldorf salad a reliable option for holiday gatherings

Most of us will be invited to a relative's or friend's home at some point during the upcoming holidays. And most of us will bring a bottle of wine, a box of chocolates or a dish of food to serve the total number of guests that are expected. What to bring is a whole different conversation, but if you are bringing food, today's Waldorf salad has been a favorite of food lovers for generations. It’s easy to make and transport. All ingredients are readily available at any supermarket, and none of them are outrageously priced. Best of all, it is quickly and easily made, so you don’t have to spend hours in the kitchen prior to leaving for any one of many holiday gatherings.

Waldorf salad is delicious, healthy and budget-friendly. If you have never tasted this dish in the past, you are in for a treat. If you have had it before, you know what a great addition it is to any holiday table. This is a classic dish, made with crisp apples, crunchy celery, chopped walnuts and sweet grapes — all tossed in a creamy, tart dressing.

Veronica, Geoffrey and I extend our best wishes to you and your family for a merry Christmas and a prosperous, healthy and happy new year ahead.

Salute and buon appetito!

Waldorf salad

• 2 apples, cut into small chunks

• 1 or 2 tablespoons lemon juice

• 1 tablespoon sea salt, or to taste

• 1 cup mayonnaise, or to taste

• 3 stalks celery, cut into half-inch pieces

• 1 cup red grapes, cut in half

• 1/2 cup walnuts, coarsely chopped

• Romaine lettuce, enough for 6 people

Wash apples, celery and grapes. In a small bowl, whisk together mayo, lemon juice and sea salt. In a large bowl, combine chopped apples, celery and red grapes. Coursley chop lettuce. Pour the lemon/mayo mixture over the fruit and toss together. Gently fold in the walnuts and then serve over a bed of lettuce. You can either toss everything together in a bowl or make a bed of lettuce on each plate and top with the other ingredients to your satisfaction. You should be able to serve approximately six people.