Unless you are living in another country or on another planet, we find ourselves looking for ways to lower our food costs because prices are an average of 11.4% higher than what we were paying a year ago. The other day I picked up a container of butter made with olive oil and sea salt, which is not as bad for you as regular butter, plus it tastes much better. It was higher than usual, but then I noticed it was almost half the size of the packages I have been purchasing, which of course, means I am paying well over double what it was.

As I mentioned last month, the type and cut of the chicken, beef or pork we are purchasing has come into much sharper focus. Next to chicken, pork is always a good value. Beef tenderloin is outrageously priced, so it is wise to purchase other less expensive cuts. Loin and tenderloin sound like the same cut of meat, but they are a world apart in how tender they are. Tenderloin is the most tender cut for both beef and pork. So, in cooking these cuts, you can cook tenderloin at a much higher temperature than loin without losing tenderness.

When having friends or family over, we tend to want to offer the best meal we can within a reasonable price range. Beef tenderloin is out of the question in keeping costs down, but pork tenderloin is still a good value, all things considered. And it is pretty easy to make. Add oven-roasted potatoes and a fresh vegetable for a wonderfully tasty, balanced main course without a lot of work or effort that may go into preparing a less expensive cut. Of course, I still always try to purchase foods when they are on sale as a matter of routine, even when the prices are more reasonable to begin with. Why not?

Salute and buon appetito!

Balsamic pork tenderloin roast

• 3 pounds boneless pork tenderloin roast

• Sea salt and fresh ground pepper to taste

• 1/4 cup extra virgin olive oil

• 4 garlic cloves, minced or pressed

• 4 fresh sprigs each of rosemary and thyme leaves or 1 level teaspoon each of dried herbs

Assemble all ingredients and measure. If using fresh herbs, wash and strip away the leaves to mince. Dried are more concentrated, so use sparingly. Put the garlic through a garlic press or finely dice with a knife. Preheat oven to 450 degrees. Mix seasonings with EVOO and balsamic vinegar. Rub into meat until it is completely covered with seasonings. Place into an oven-rated non-stick or metal roasting pan with a ridge. Roast for 20 or 25 minutes. Remove from oven and allow to rest for five to 10 minutes. Slice and serve with some of the liquid from the roasting pan. Side note: I usually make roasted potatoes since I am using a hot oven. Cut potatoes into rectangular pieces and place in a large roasting pan. Coat with sea salt and add an extra 1/2 cup of EVOO. Then toss with rosemary and/or oregano leaves. Roast for 20 or 30 minutes at 450 degrees. Turn potatoes with a spatula and add more seasonings if needed. Then, keep an eye on potatoes in case they are done before the roast is finished. We like our potatoes golden brown so they are usually done at the same time as the roast. Note: You can roast both potatoes and meat at the same time if your oven is large enough.