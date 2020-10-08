Lesser-known suffrage leader recognized with Union Springs marker

A lesser-known leader in the women's suffrage movement and a pair of important sites were recognized Tuesday with the dedication of historic markers in Union Springs.
The first marker recognizes Zobedia Alleman as an "ardent supporter of (the) state and county suffrage movement" and state chair of the School Suffrage Committee of the state Woman Suffrage Association in 1910. It is located at her former 8 Homer St. residence, where it was dedicated by the home owner, Sarah Van Orman, as well as Dana Ryan, a cousin of Susan B. Anthony.
According to the Cayuga County Historian's Office, Alleman was born in Fayette in Seneca County in 1849 and widowed in 1904. She also served many terms as an officer in the Cayuga County Political Equality Club and was a delegate to the state suffrage convention, remaining active in community affairs at the age of 90. Her name was misspelled in obituaries as "Allerman," which county Historian Ruth Bradley believes may explain why her role in the suffrage movement isn't better known.
The Alleman marker is part of the National Votes for Women Trail, a historic marker program launched by partners the National Collaborative for Women's History Sites and the William G. Pomeroy Foundation of Syracuse, which provided the grant for the marker.
Along with that marker, two additional ones recognizing a meeting house in Springport and South Pond in Union Springs were dedicated Tuesday.
The meeting house was built in 1859, and served local Quaker residents until 1910, when it was sold to the Springport Free Library. The structure still stands today as the library, and continues to serve the community.
The pond, meanwhile, was important to the development of the village of Union Springs and the surrounding area. It was the site of a carding mill, grist mill and saw mill prior to 1842. A tannery operated there in the 1850s and 1860s. And in 1902, a creamery facility was established there by Aurora Elgin Creamery Co., and it continued to operate under the names Union Springs Elgin Creamery and Finger Lakes Creamery. The pond is owned by the village.
