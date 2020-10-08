Lesser-known suffrage leader recognized with Union Springs marker

A lesser-known leader in the women's suffrage movement and a pair of important sites were recognized Tuesday with the dedication of historic markers in Union Springs.

The first marker recognizes Zobedia Alleman as an "ardent supporter of (the) state and county suffrage movement" and state chair of the School Suffrage Committee of the state Woman Suffrage Association in 1910. It is located at her former 8 Homer St. residence, where it was dedicated by the home owner, Sarah Van Orman, as well as Dana Ryan, a cousin of Susan B. Anthony.

According to the Cayuga County Historian's Office, Alleman was born in Fayette in Seneca County in 1849 and widowed in 1904. She also served many terms as an officer in the Cayuga County Political Equality Club and was a delegate to the state suffrage convention, remaining active in community affairs at the age of 90. Her name was misspelled in obituaries as "Allerman," which county Historian Ruth Bradley believes may explain why her role in the suffrage movement isn't better known.