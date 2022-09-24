 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Art in the Park organizers thank attendees, artists

Paint prizes

Organizers of the annual Art in the Park event, held Sept. 17 at Hoopes Park in Auburn, submitted the following to The Citizen: "Hoopes Park was filled with crafters and artists displaying their wares in marquee tents on Saturday. The annual event known as Art in the Park was a resounding success if one can judge by the throngs of shoppers, the sounds of music or the tempting smells from the food trucks. But, tucked away in the shade, unnoticed by all but an observant few, a group of artists labored to record the scene on the spot. Known as 'plein air' painting, the practice of painting outside on location has been gaining popularity recently. Jake Harding, a local resident who passed away 8 years ago, was a big fan of the practice. When his family was looking for a way to honor his memory, they settled on the idea of a Plein Air Paint Out. Each year at Art in the Park, artists gather to paint what they see. There are prizes, but most of the artists are there for the experience and the fun. Shown here are Mary Beth Sober, Sally Stormon and Diane Thompson — first, second and third place winners respectively."

 Provided

Thank you to the many people who attended Art in the Park on Saturday, September 17th. We hope you truly enjoyed our art festival at Auburn’s beautiful Hoopes Park. Once again, we were blessed with a beautiful day!

We also thank the many artists, artisans, food vendors, organizations and volunteers who helped to make this year’s event possible.

Our sincere thanks to the City of Auburn Parks & Recreation department, especially Seamus Rhodes whose tireless efforts provided a beautiful venue for everyone to enjoy.

Thank you to those individuals who gave permission for signs to be placed on their properties, “Liked” and shared our Facebook page, appreciated and purchased art and fine crafts from our vendors and provided encouragement and kind words.

We are looking forward to next year.

See you there!

Sue Waby is co-coordinator of the annual Art in the Park event at Hoopes Park in Auburn. All thank you letters are reprinted as submitted.

