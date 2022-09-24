Letter: Art in the Park organizers thank attendees, artists

Thank you to the many people who attended Art in the Park on Saturday, September 17th. We hope you truly enjoyed our art festival at Auburn’s beautiful Hoopes Park. Once again, we were blessed with a beautiful day!

We also thank the many artists, artisans, food vendors, organizations and volunteers who helped to make this year’s event possible.

Our sincere thanks to the City of Auburn Parks & Recreation department, especially Seamus Rhodes whose tireless efforts provided a beautiful venue for everyone to enjoy.

Thank you to those individuals who gave permission for signs to be placed on their properties, “Liked” and shared our Facebook page, appreciated and purchased art and fine crafts from our vendors and provided encouragement and kind words.

We are looking forward to next year.

See you there!