 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Auburn-area Girl Scouts thank cookie season supporters

Letter: Auburn-area Girl Scouts thank cookie season supporters

{{featured_button_text}}

The Caywasco and Auburn Girl Scout Service Units would like to thank our communities for all the support the girls have received during our cookie season. We would especially like to encourage your support of the local businesses that partnered with our troops with cookie consignments in their store.

Aurora Village Market

Dickman Farms

Fitts Scavone Tax Service

Maxwell Foods

New Hope Naturals

Owasco Market

RX Pharmacy

Union Springs Supermarket

Wilcox General Store

In addition to these partners, we would also like to thank the following locations for allowing troops to have booth sales:

American Legion Post 1107

DWS Mechanical Resolutions

Finger Lakes Mall

King Ferry Corner Store

Kinney Drugs - Moravia

Kohls

Octane Social House

Rudolph’s Ice Cream

Simple Roast

Southern Sails Mini Storage

We are looking forward to delivering our donated cookies to Cayuga County Meals on Wheels and various 1’st responder groups.

Because of the support of our communities, the girls will be able to do even more service projects and go to summer camps.

Donna Clark represents the Caywasco Service Unit and Cathy Capeling represents the Auburn Service Unit of the Girl Scouts. All thank you letters are reprinted as submitted.

0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: The benefits of being kind

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News