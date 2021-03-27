Letter: Auburn-area Girl Scouts thank cookie season supporters

The Caywasco and Auburn Girl Scout Service Units would like to thank our communities for all the support the girls have received during our cookie season. We would especially like to encourage your support of the local businesses that partnered with our troops with cookie consignments in their store.
Aurora Village Market
Dickman Farms
Fitts Scavone Tax Service
Maxwell Foods
New Hope Naturals
Owasco Market
RX Pharmacy
Union Springs Supermarket
Wilcox General Store
In addition to these partners, we would also like to thank the following locations for allowing troops to have booth sales:
American Legion Post 1107
DWS Mechanical Resolutions
Finger Lakes Mall
King Ferry Corner Store
Kinney Drugs - Moravia
Kohls
Octane Social House
Rudolph’s Ice Cream
Simple Roast
Southern Sails Mini Storage
We are looking forward to delivering our donated cookies to Cayuga County Meals on Wheels and various 1’st responder groups.
Because of the support of our communities, the girls will be able to do even more service projects and go to summer camps.
Donna Clark represents the Caywasco Service Unit and Cathy Capeling represents the Auburn Service Unit of the Girl Scouts. All thank you letters are reprinted as submitted.