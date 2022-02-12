Letter: Auburn Catholic school thanks those who helped with dinner

TYBURN ACADEMY WISHES TO THANK all the people who made our recent Italian Dinner a success:

· CHEF FANTASTICI: Bob Bruno & Mike Villano

· ORGANIZER EXTRAORDINAIRE: Cindy Pierce

· CREW: David Balloni, Grace Brill, Marianne Burnett, Anthony Carmado, Philomena Caruana, Joanne Coombs, Chris DeAngelis, Sue Gatto, Lee Gaylo, Andrea Guerrera, Gemma Morabito, Mike Nye, Krysha Pierce, Mary Ann Ruzicka, Becca Serna, Amy Skardinski, and Paul Vitale

SPECIAL THANKS TO:

· Fr. Frank Lioi and St. Francis Church for the use of Nacca Hall

· Owasco Fire Chief Jeremy VeVone and the Owasco Fire Department for the use of their fabulous kitchen and all their assistance

· Mark Peters and Auburn Party Rental for all the donated equipment

WE ARE GRATEFUL FOR GENEROUS DONATIONS FROM:

Bob Bruno, Mike Villano, Pettigrass Funeral Home, Wegmans, Duthie Orthodontics, Lesch & Bechtel Dentistry, David Theiss & Catherine Feyerabend, Kenneth & Tina Ward, William & Sara Ryan, Gush Orthodontics, Marianne Burnett, Toni Fantasia, Cindy Pierce, Sue Gatto, Dr. Joseph Graney, BJs, Tops, Camerons Bakery, Kosta’s Bar & Grill, Mamma Maria New York Pizzeria.

THANKS to all our Tyburn student, staff, and family volunteers.

AND TO ALL WHO PURCHASED THE DELICIOUS MEALS...THANK YOU FOR SUPPORTING TYBURN ACADEMY!

For more information on Tyburn Academy of Mary Immaculate, 17 Clymer St., Auburn, visit tyburnacademy.com or call (315) 252-2937. All thank you letters are reprinted as submitted.

