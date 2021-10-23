Letter: Auburn church thanks attendees of animal blessing

A huge thank you to all who volunteered and who brought their doges to be blessed at the "Blessing of the Animals" ceremony held at St. Luke's United Church of Christ on Saturday October 16. It was a rainy day but you brought your loved pets to be blessed and I was honored to do it. Also, thank you to the volunteers from the Finger Lakes ASPA who were there and was available to answer questions. There are plans to have another "Blessing" ceremony next year.