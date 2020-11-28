Letter: Auburn church thanks community for turkey donations

How do I go about thanking a community for generosity beyond expectations? For years our church has sponsored a turkey drop off to aid the Calvary Food Pantry. Some years the weather has been mellow and sometimes, not so much. But whether it snowed, rained, or was sunny, we were always thankful for the generosity of you.

This year is different. We have so many families in need. How can I ask for wonderful people to take the time to donate food for others? Our ministers at 1st Presbyterian Church led the way. We can do it! We will do it? Faith will see us through!

How do I thank the gentleman who rallied his neighborhood to donate so he could deliver a truck bed full of turkeys? How do I thank the people in cars that drove by, saw what we were doing and went to the store this day and purchased food and returned? The people that we recognized coming back more than once with more food, yes, we saw you. The Girl Scouts who arrived and held signs to direct the donations to the drop off, you brought tears to my eyes. To all the volunteers who greeted and delivered the turkeys to the waiting truck, thank you. How do I thank the many churches that let their members know about the need and the responses we received? How do I thank organizations like the Masons for their gifts? Neighbors helping others, completely without recognition.