Letter: Auburn city councilor thanks hospital for recent care

Thank you to Dr. Singletary and the staff at Auburn Community Hospital, Emergency Room for taking such great care of me on my recent visit. I truly appreciate the high quality medical care I received and the friendly atmosphere.

Also, a big thanks to Laurie, Bob and the staff at ACH Urgent Care on Garden St. for the prompt care given to my wife.

The people of Auburn should be proud to have such excellent medical professionals serving all of us. The medical workers are the true heros during this difficult time.

Thank you to all medical workers, you are appreciated more than you know!

Tim Locastro is a member of Auburn City Council. All thank you letters are reprinted as submitted.

