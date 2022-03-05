Letter: Auburn family thanks community for support during loss

Our family like many others, recently experienced a tragedy. Any unexpected call and loss of life is difficult to come to terms with and process.

However, our burden was made easier to bear thanks to the compassion, kindness, and stellar professionalism of the Auburn Police Department, Auburn Fire Department, and State Police. These entities went above and beyond what was expected while performing a tremendously difficult job.

It is human nature to take for granted what others do in the line of duty on a daily basis. To witness it first hand gives a whole new meaning to what it means to have the responsibility and difficulty of being a first responder.

We always knew our hometown of Auburn was filled with wonderful people, but to see the efficiency, professionalism, and goodness of so many reaffirms we truly are blessed to live here.

With our deepest gratitude,

Michael and Diane McKeon

Michael and Diane McKeon live in Auburn. All thank you letters are reprinted as submitted.

