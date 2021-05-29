Letter: Auburn first responders model bravery, community

So often we take for granted the heroic lives that our firemen, policemen/women and EMT'S perform everyday, maybe not all of us but some of us. These men and women, are our husbands and wives, sons and daughters, sisters and brothers yet they forget all that when the Call of Duty sounds. Case in point, on Thursday, May 20, 2021 they responded to an alarm; they were called to put out a house fire. More importantly, an off-duty fireman literally had to pound on the doors to get the people out of the fire and save their lives even though he wasn't on duty, again one of Auburn's heros risked their life.

One of the more touching moments was at the end of the day was when the firemen, policemen and EMT'S made sure everyone was safe and secure the firemen were showing the young boys in the neighborhood the thrill of a fire truck. But also they were feeding the imagination of these young boys by letting them hold the fire- hose and how this can instill deep within the young the call to something greater by helping our fellow human beings. This is how we teach our young the values that we hold dear, by the example that mothers and fathers pass on every day so that our society, with God's help, will be better. Thank you to the policeman and women the EMTs and the fireman for your example, dedication and sacrifices everyday, we don't forget and we are so thankful to you.