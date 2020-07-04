Letter: Auburn food pantry thankful for donors

The outpouring of love and concern has been heartwarming. It would be impossible to list all those who gave so generously of their time, talent and treasure; however, we would like to especially thank Nina Bartolotta, who celebrated her 12th birthday by collecting food and money for the Food Pantry and the Cayuga County Sheriff’s department, Auburn Police Department and Tomato Fest for the collection at BOCES in May. All of these donations allow us to serve the Food Insecure in our community and provide them the nutritious foods they need to keep their families healthy.