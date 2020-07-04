Letter: Auburn food pantry thankful for donors

The St. Alphonsus Food Pantry would like to take this opportunity to thank all those who have donated food and money to the Pantry during COVID 19.
The outpouring of love and concern has been heartwarming. It would be impossible to list all those who gave so generously of their time, talent and treasure; however, we would like to especially thank Nina Bartolotta, who celebrated her 12th birthday by collecting food and money for the Food Pantry and the Cayuga County Sheriff’s department, Auburn Police Department and Tomato Fest for the collection at BOCES in May. All of these donations allow us to serve the Food Insecure in our community and provide them the nutritious foods they need to keep their families healthy.
We have remained open throughout the Pandemic and are always ready to serve those in need . Our hours of operation are Monday, through Saturday Between 9:00 am and 11:30 am. We ask that you call for an appointment 315-252-0710. W also accept donations during these times .
All thank you letters are reprinted as submitted.
