Letter: Auburn Glee Camp organizers thank all involved

On behalf of the board of Hope and Harmony PAC, we would like to thank everyone who helped make GLEE Camp 2022 one of best years yet! We would like to thank all of our campers, staff and interns who worked tirelessly to bring the show to life. Without the support of our community, we would not be able to make GLEE camp possible year after year. Special thanks to Pastor Ed Darling and The Auburn Church of the Nazarene, Auburn Players, Perform 4 Purpose, Mamma Marias, Angelo's, Giuseppe's and Marks Pizzeria, Potters Farm to Fork, Jacob's Press, Eric Mohan, Dean Comstock and A&M graphics. Another special thanks to Downbeat Percussion for making our last day of camp a truly memorable one. Thank you to all the volunteers, parents and campers for making this a truly remarkable show! We cant wait until next year!!