Letter: Auburn home thanks supporters of recent fish fry
Letter: Auburn home thanks supporters of recent fish fry

The Faatz-Crofut Board of Managers would like to express our sincere thanks and appreciation to all the supportive folks who participated in our Doug's @Go Fish Fry on June 24th.

Our goal as a Board is to maintain a high quality of care for our residents. Our fundraisers assist us in providing that quality all the time despite Covid. It takes all of us working together to make a difference in peoples' lives.

We would also like to thank the Aurelius Fire District for allowing us to use their parking lot and facilities.

Thank you all for caring.

Terri Fitzmaurice is a member of the board of managers of The Faatz-Crofut Home in Auburn. All thank you letters are reprinted as submitted.

