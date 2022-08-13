Letter: Auburn hospital staff made heart tests as comfortable as can be

My name is Carol Thompson. I had testing for my heart on Wed. 7/28 and Thurs. 7/29. From the minute I walked in the doors of Auburn Memorial till I walked out, I was treated like I was the only patient there. I am on oxygen and they came to get me with a wheelchair and hooked me up to their oxygen. The 1st test was Wed. 7/28. I don't know what the test is called, but the women that did it made me as comfortable as possible. On Thursday 7/29 I had to have 3 more, a stress test, EKG, and a repeat of the test I had Wed. The 1st test was the stress test and I was petrified. 2 gentlemen came, got me and prepped me for the test. They were both very professional. The younger one (not naming names) saw how afraid I was and talked to me until I wasn't afraid. He also held my hand through the whole test. The cardiologist came in and explained everything to me, and it was over before I knew it. The last 2 tests were just as professional. I just want people to know Auburn Memorial does do good, not just bad. I want to send a special thank you to everyone and anyone who helped me through these tests.