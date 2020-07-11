Letter: Auburn hospital's car was kind, professional
THANK YOU

Letter: Auburn hospital's car was kind, professional

{{featured_button_text}}
Thank you letter
Deposit Photos

I want to say a huge thank you to all the staff at Auburn Community Hospital. They are very professional yet kind and gracious. I had many tests upon entering the ER and then when I was sent to the hospital for observation. I could not have had better care. We are so fortunate to have this hospital and its staff right here in our own community. Sometimes I would hear negatives, more likely than not from those who haven't even experienced the need for care here! My opinion is that It is one of the best. Thanks to all the workers on the third floor: Stephany, Clair, Val, Dr. Maltez and many more. Sorry if I missed some names. God Bless you all!

All thank you letters are reprinted as submitted.

0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Pelosi: Trump's been a failure in every way from the start

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News