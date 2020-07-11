Letter: Auburn hospital's care was kind, professional

I want to say a huge thank you to all the staff at Auburn Community Hospital. They are very professional yet kind and gracious. I had many tests upon entering the ER and then when I was sent to the hospital for observation. I could not have had better care. We are so fortunate to have this hospital and its staff right here in our own community. Sometimes I would hear negatives, more likely than not from those who haven't even experienced the need for care here! My opinion is that It is one of the best. Thanks to all the workers on the third floor: Stephany, Clair, Val, Dr. Maltez and many more. Sorry if I missed some names. God Bless you all!