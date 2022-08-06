 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Auburn parent thanks Purple Lancers for summer program

Thank you to Andrea Birbilis, her staff, and sponsor, the Auburn Purple Lancers Drum and Bugle Corps, for Keep the Music Playing Summer Music Lessons. A special thanks to Erin Coughlin for teaching my daughter how to play clarinet. She loves it and will be continuing with lessons when she returns to school in September.

The Keep the Music Playing program afforded students from grades 4-11, from Auburn and surrounding communities six weeks of free music lessons. Instruments, music, and instruction were provided at no cost. Lessons were offered for brass, woodwind, percussion and string instruments.

Ms. Birbilis and the APL are committed to our student musicians and the Keep the Music Playing program. If you believe in this mission and would like to contribute to it, you can make a donation to KEEP THE MUSIC PLAYING, c/o PURPLE LANCERS- PO Box 1012, Auburn NY 13021

Music is an essential part of a child's education and this initial investment was priceless! Thanks again!

Kim Reynics lives in Auburn. All thank you letters are reprinted as submitted.

