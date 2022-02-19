 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Auburn resident thankful for local yoga studio

I would love to shine a light on Zen Den yoga studio located on Genesee st next to Hunter Diner in downtown Auburn. Erin Schillace created a space in 2019 that couldn’t have come at a better time for this community! In a world that gets faster and less personal by the day it’s truly a blessing to have a place to go and just breathe, lie on the floor and let that river rush beneath you! Erin, Tracy, Mary ( Pasqua), Jillian and Wendy all provide excellent guidance for all levels of yoga practice. I can say that for me what started as a whim a couple years ago has proved to be a pivotal event in my life! I hope others can experience that phenomenon also! You really don’t know what will unfold! Namaste

Daniel Shayler lives in Auburn. All thank you letters are reprinted as submitted.

