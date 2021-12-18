 Skip to main content
Letter: Auburn restaurant comes through for Christmas party

To Lasca’s – A BIG Thank You! on behalf of the Sacred Heart Society Christmas Party officers, & logistics committee: Lasca’s on Dec 11th

There is much to say to the “Heart of Auburn” – which is now Lasca’s Restaurant!

We – the logistics committee, and officers of the Sacred Heart Society of St. Francis Church, yesterday Dec. 11th at Lasca’s received the warmest welcome – ever to be granted by any one group of people!

Firstly, as I arrived, I pulled over to drop off party favors and also to drop off my friend at the entrance door. I was greeted by Carl, one of the wait staff, who even offered to park my car! Wait - what? wow!

And can I help you carry some of these boxes into the restaurant for you?

That’s never happened to me before. I was immediately transported in time to a scene I saw in the movie: Kate and Leopold where Chivalry and Kindness were alive and well!

Then, omg, the food was so delicious! After dinner – we sang the 12 Days of Christmas where the staff came out and sang with us! What?! again, their enthusiasm & care made the party so festive and enjoyable. They simply joined us in singing – a loving gesture. I stood there dumbfounded.

It is the season of giving – they gave to us – and how we enjoyed our time there.

Thank you Lasca’s – you made dinnertime full of warmth and kindness. Truly you have the Christmas Spirit.

Who knew that the City of Auburn was such a welcoming place to be?

As Tiny Tim says at the end of The Christmas Carol, by Charles Dickens “God Bless us, Everyone!” And my prayer for you this Christmas Season – is that you discover what we found yesterday (and without the help of those 3-Christmas Ghosts: Past, Present and Future.)

Toni Considine lives in Auburn. All thank you letters are reprinted as submitted.

