Letter: Auburn Rotary Club thanks supporters of milk giveaways
THANK YOU

Capt. Jack Sparrow (Rick Martinez) hands out milk during the Auburn Rotary Club's milk giveaway at Auburn Towne Center Plaza in June. Five hundred half-gallons of Hillcrest Dairy 2% milk and 100 half-gallons of chocolate milk were distributed during the drive-thru event. Joining the giveaway was Congressman John Katko, Cayuga County Dairy Princess Elizabeth Ripley and Tina Hanford from the U.S. Census Bureau.

 Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen

Since 1915 the Auburn Rotary Club has been serving Auburn and Cayuga county in good and not-so-good times. It was our pleasure to provide and donate milk to families in need during the past few months.

Our motto of Service Above Self is what we do, and what we will continue to do in the future.

Besides partnering with Hillcrest Dairy, Byrne Dairy, the Auburn Police Dept, Auburn Enlgarged School District and Booker T. Washington Community Center, these giveaways would not have been possible without the help and support from Lyons National Bank, Xylem, RG Wright Insurance Agency, Cuddy Financial Services, AFLAC New York, Savannah Bank, Bouley Companies, Pinnacle Investments, Buffington & Hoatland CPA's, WHMB Law, Michaels & Smolak, the Duke Company, Auburn Masonic Lodge #124, Five Star Bank, Aversa Insurance Agency plus individual and anonymous donors.

Thank you to all.

Stay safe and we'll get thru this together.

Ed Helinski writes on behalf of the Auburn Rotary Club. All thank you letters are reprinted as submitted.

