Letter: Auburn Rotary thanks The Citizen for Warm the Children support

On behalf of the Rotary Club of Auburn, I wish to express gratitude to Publisher Michelle Bowers and The Citizen for their generous support of Warm the Children in Cayuga County.

In addition to allocating space in their building to store coats before distribution, they donated ad space this Fall so we could solicit donations. Just last week The Citizen published a large “Thank You” ad listing nearly 200 donors who contributed so generously to the 2020-21 Warm the Children fund.

And despite stifling pandemic conditions in 2020, Warm the Children still distributed over 800 coats to children in Cayuga County who might have difficulty acquiring a new coat for winter. More importantly, this important community initiative is largely volunteer-driven as The Citizen provides advertising and marketing support; CAP Cayuga/Seneca identifies families needing assistance; and the Rotary Club of Auburn collects donations, purchases coats, and provides volunteer labor to assist with packing and distributing brand new coats, hats and gloves.

It is a team effort, and it wouldn’t be successful without The Citizen’s marketing support.

Thank you!

Michael K. Trapani is the Warm The Children co-coordinator for the Auburn Rotary Community Foundation. All thank you letters are reprinted as submitted.

