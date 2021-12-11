 Skip to main content
THANK YOU

Letter: Auburn Salvation Army grateful for Thanksgiving supporters

Salvation Army 2.JPG

Volunteers package Thanksgiving meals for delivery at the Salvation Army in Auburn.

 Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen

The Auburn Salvation Army would like to thank the many volunteers and local businesses that helped us with goods, services, and deliveries of our annual Thanksgiving dinner. Since the pandemic, it takes many of us to prepare, cook, and deliver 600 meals.

As usual, the community responded to our call for volunteers and donations. THANK YOU!!

Businesses Volunteers

BJ’s

Theresa Cool family

Allison Botindari family

Costco

OCM BOCES, nursing program

David Wawrzaszek family

Nucor Steel

Joe Calarco family

Erika Albro

Lasca’s

David Clifford

Shelly Lawrence family

CAP

Paul Cammilleri family

Daino family

Tops

Joe DiVietro family

Jim Casanta

Lewis’ Restaurant

Melissa Townsend family

Cindy Pellott

Auburn Party Rental

Alice Seneca

Terry Mahoney

Angelo’s Pizza

Terry Clifford family

Brian Schenck family

Johnston Paper Products

Cayuga BOCES, nursing program

Richie Kim

Donovan-Luksa

Drs. Simmons/Brady dental office

Ann Padlick

Diane Dolcemascolo family

Captains Johnson family

Miki Dorsey

Richard (Flip) Taradejna

John Mortimer family

Calamari VFW Post

David Brooks

Susan Martinez

Susan Fedshyn

Chris Weatherstone

Kim Murphy

Charlene Powers

Jeff Smith family

Jacob Taro family

Amanda Alnutt

LeAndra Brauchle

Tom Wild

Duane Crawford

Kathy Fick

Vicki Casper

Meghan LaShomb

Logan Polcovich

Jon Velazquez family

Joann Adams family

Cindy Klock

Robin Ray

Colleen Mettler

Mark Driscoll family

Nancy Breault

Carter Loi family

Jim McKeon

Theresa Power

Nick Fedor

Kate Besner

Linda Smith

Kayleigh Boles

Sandi Badman

George Seeman family

Rich Crawford

Kim Caza

Cheryl Stoyell family

Joyce Rogalski

Kari Panek

Ruby Wheeling family

Heather Wright

Denise Nevidomski family

Robert Clifford family

MaryAnn Sinn

Andrea Hughes family

Shannon Gardner family

Ryan Myers

Greg Bergey

Lisa Middleton family

Jennifer Shaw family

