Letter: Auburn Salvation Army grateful for Thanksgiving supporters

The Auburn Salvation Army would like to thank the many volunteers and local businesses that helped us with goods, services, and deliveries of our annual Thanksgiving dinner. Since the pandemic, it takes many of us to prepare, cook, and deliver 600 meals.
As usual, the community responded to our call for volunteers and donations. THANK YOU!!
Businesses Volunteers
BJ’s
Theresa Cool family
Allison Botindari family
Costco
OCM BOCES, nursing program
David Wawrzaszek family
Nucor Steel
Joe Calarco family
Erika Albro
Lasca’s
David Clifford
Shelly Lawrence family
CAP
Paul Cammilleri family
Daino family
Tops
Joe DiVietro family
Jim Casanta
Lewis’ Restaurant
Melissa Townsend family
Cindy Pellott
Auburn Party Rental
Alice Seneca
Terry Mahoney
Angelo’s Pizza
Terry Clifford family
Brian Schenck family
Johnston Paper Products
Cayuga BOCES, nursing program
Richie Kim
Donovan-Luksa
Drs. Simmons/Brady dental office
Ann Padlick
Diane Dolcemascolo family
Captains Johnson family
Miki Dorsey
Richard (Flip) Taradejna
John Mortimer family
Calamari VFW Post
David Brooks
Susan Martinez
Susan Fedshyn
Chris Weatherstone
Kim Murphy
Charlene Powers
Jeff Smith family
Jacob Taro family
Amanda Alnutt
LeAndra Brauchle
Tom Wild
Duane Crawford
Kathy Fick
Vicki Casper
Meghan LaShomb
Logan Polcovich
Jon Velazquez family
Joann Adams family
Cindy Klock
Robin Ray
Colleen Mettler
Mark Driscoll family
Nancy Breault
Carter Loi family
Jim McKeon
Theresa Power
Nick Fedor
Kate Besner
Linda Smith
Kayleigh Boles
Sandi Badman
George Seeman family
Rich Crawford
Kim Caza
Cheryl Stoyell family
Joyce Rogalski
Kari Panek
Ruby Wheeling family
Heather Wright
Denise Nevidomski family
Robert Clifford family
MaryAnn Sinn
Andrea Hughes family
Shannon Gardner family
Ryan Myers
Greg Bergey
Lisa Middleton family
Jennifer Shaw family
All thank you letters are reprinted as submitted.