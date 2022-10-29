Letter: Auburn school's Fast Cars and Big Rigs event leaves many smiling

With over 600 attendees, St. Albert the Great Academy held its first ever Fast Cars and Big Rigs family event outside on a picture perfect fall day at the Fingerlakes Mall from 11am-4pm. From fast cars to monster trucks, big rigs to excavators, firetrucks to trooper cars, kids and their families joyfully explored all kinds of cool cars and trucks. Live music, face painting, and a fleet of food trucks added to everyone’s delight.

St. Albert the Great Academy would like to thank all of our volunteers and the following sponsors for their generosity: Aurora Ridge Dairy, Aurora-Oakwood Dairy, Carbonaro Law, The Everest Foundation for Family Enrichment Inc., Sunnyside Farms, Tyburn Academy, United Rental, Upstate Paving, DDS Companies, Shuttleworth Asphalt Sealing & Striping, Admar Supply, Five Star Equipment/John Deere, Fox Dealerships, Seneca Stone, Simmons Brady DDS, Northern Asphalt, LLC., Soules and Dunn, Callahan Masonry Supply, and Builder’s Choice. St. Albert’s has begun planning for next year’s Fast Cars & Big Rigs event to be held on September 30th, 2023.

St. Albert the Great Academy is an independent, catholic elementary school located in Auburn, NY. For more information about our school call 315-283-0555 and visit our website at www.stalbertacademy.com