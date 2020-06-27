Letter: Auburn senior thanks family for help at Lowe's
Letter: Auburn senior thanks family for help at Lowe's

A big thank you to a family that offered assistance at Lowes on Wednesday the 24th. It was the last day of a sale on mulch and I had purchased 25 bags for our flower gardens. I am classified as a senior citizen and retired, but I didn’t feel old. This family, a young husband and wife, a girl who might have been late teens, a boy who was high school age, and a younger boy who was wearing an Auburn 24 sport shirt, all offered to help. They formed a chain to load my car, and in a matter of minutes the car was fully secured with mulch.

What a wonderful thing. Never would I have expected such kindness. To them I offer my most sincere thank you.

