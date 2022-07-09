Letter: Auburn sports nonprofit thanks supporters of Instant RePlay event

On behalf of the Board of Sports 4 All, I would like to thank the many people who made our “Instant RePlay” event a success! Volunteers spent hours doing bicycle tune-ups to make sure they were safe to ride. Student athletes from Auburn High School and Tyburn Academy helped with sorting equipment donations.. Mike Henty provided pickleball lessons. Muzzi’s Italian Ice truck provided refreshing treats, and also donated back a percentage of their profits from the event. Seymour Library brought lawn games that they lend out at no charge. Perform 4 Purpose provided music for the event and was also an event sponsor. Other event sponsors include the Auburn Teachers Association, Key Bank, Excellus BlueCross Blue Shield, Wegmans, The Printery, Cayuga County Health Department, NYS Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee, and the Auburn YMCA. This event would not have been possible without the help of Jeff Brown and the wonderful staff at Casey Park. The funds generated from the event will be used to help children in need participate in sports, both directly and by supporting the teams in our community. We appreciate all the support and look forward to future events that will make “Sports 4 All” accessible to all!