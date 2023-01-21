 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
THANK YOU

Letter: Auburn woman grateful for medical response to husband

I want to thank the 3 angels that helped my husband Larry, & me on Thurs 1/5/23, approx 12:30P on Perrine St. My husband had an attack & was on the sidewalk. Our mail person, Heidi, near by called 911. A women driving by, stopped, called 911. A man bringing out the trash ran over. This angel, an Auburn Firefighter, immediately went into action. With in minutes Fire truck 3 & Auburn ambulance was there. Again immediate action. The doctors - nurses @ ACH ER, exceptional care. He was transfered to Upstate, again more Angels & again, exceptional care. My husband did pass 5 days later. But what these angels did, gave me 5 more days. I only knew Heidi the mail carrier. I didn't know anyone else. I'm hoping that each of them will see this. It proves that there are good, caring people in this world. All of you gained your wings & halos that day. My deepest gratitude to all of you

Ginny Romano lives in Auburn. All thank you letters are reprinted as submitted.

