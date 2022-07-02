 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, The Citizen is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by Cayuga Community College
THANK YOU

Letter: Auburn woman thankful for kind gesture at Pizza Hut

  • 0

I would like to send out a huge thank you to the kind woman who so graciously and not knowing me or anyone who was with me paid our bill at Pizza Hut in Auburn, NY. I arrived at Pizza Hut with my son and about 5 of his friends in celebration of his 11th birthday. Upon entering there were a couple other booths of customers, nobody whom I knew. I placed our order with the waitress and it was roughly 10-15 minutes later that our waitress approached me and said "the woman who was sitting over there (pointing to the booth by the window) paid your bill." I looked over by the counter in hopes of personally thanking her, only to find that she had already left. As I sat there in a world of gratefulness and awe, the waitress said that this woman's exact words were "I remember when my children were little doing things like that with them." Whoever you are, if you are reading this, I would like to extend a huge heartfelt thank you. I am extremely grateful, amid much of the evil and hate we see, to know that there are still such kindhearted individuals in the world. I will definitely pay it forward.

Jennifer Pine lives in Auburn. All thank you letters are reprinted as submitted.

0 Comments
2
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Why you should try pepper on desserts

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News