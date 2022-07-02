Letter: Auburn woman thankful for kind gesture at Pizza Hut

I would like to send out a huge thank you to the kind woman who so graciously and not knowing me or anyone who was with me paid our bill at Pizza Hut in Auburn, NY. I arrived at Pizza Hut with my son and about 5 of his friends in celebration of his 11th birthday. Upon entering there were a couple other booths of customers, nobody whom I knew. I placed our order with the waitress and it was roughly 10-15 minutes later that our waitress approached me and said "the woman who was sitting over there (pointing to the booth by the window) paid your bill." I looked over by the counter in hopes of personally thanking her, only to find that she had already left. As I sat there in a world of gratefulness and awe, the waitress said that this woman's exact words were "I remember when my children were little doing things like that with them." Whoever you are, if you are reading this, I would like to extend a huge heartfelt thank you. I am extremely grateful, amid much of the evil and hate we see, to know that there are still such kindhearted individuals in the world. I will definitely pay it forward.